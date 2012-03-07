Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Charleston and Greer to Participate in NFL Pro Hollywood Boot Camp

Camp to take place at Universal Studios in Universal City from April 2-5

Mar 07, 2012 at 01:37 AM
Twenty current and former NFL players including Saints DE Jeff Charleston and DB Jabari Greer, will take part in the first-ever NFL Pro Hollywood Boot Camp at Universal Studios in Universal City, California.

The program, which runs from April 2-5, is being directed by NFL Player Engagement and Film Life Inc., the New York-based film production company, and will cover a wide range of topics in the movie industry.

Following are the current and former NFL players enrolled in the NFL Pro Hollywood Boot Camp:

Player

Current team (Former teams)

Jon Alston

Former (STL, OAK, TB)

Jordan Babineaux

TEN

Will Blackmon

NYG

Copeland Bryan

Former (CHI, BUF, DET)

Calais Campbell

AZ

Jeff Charleston

NO

Jon Dorenbos

PHI

D'Brickashaw Ferguson

NYJ

Nick Ferguson

Former (NYJ, DEN, HOU)

Ahman Green

Former (SEA, GB, HOU)

Jabari Greer

NO

Steven Jackson

STL

Nate Lawrie

Former (TB, NO, CIN)

Ashley Lelie

Former (DEN, ATL, SF, OAK)

Ovie Mughelli

ATL

Ike Ndukwe

Former (NO, WAS, BLT, MIA, KC, SD)

Karon Riley

Former (CHI, ATL)

Terrell Suggs

BLT

Kris Wilson

BLT

George Wrighster

Former (JAX)


The four-day boot camp will offer a comprehensive overview of creative disciplines in the film industry including screen writing, directing, producing and film financing. Session leaders will be selected from among top industry executives and filmmakers and include multiple Academy Award-nominated director/producer/ screenwriter JOHN SINGLETON and writer/actor/directors ROBERT TOWNSEND and KEENEN IVORY WAYANS. Participants will have the opportunity to shoot and edit a short film at Universal Studios, the largest working motion picture studio in the world which offers 30 sound stages and 30 backlot movie sets where many legendary films have been shot.

The NFL Pro Hollywood Boot Camp is the latest NFL Player Engagement initiative offered to assist players in preparing for their post-playing careers.  Last week, the NFL held its first Business of Music Boot Camp at New York University's Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music.

Since 2005, more than 700 NFL players have participated in the NFL Business Management and Entrepreneurial Program.  More than one-third of the 106 players who have taken part in the five NFL Broadcast Boot Camps have earned broadcasting jobs as a result of their participation in the program. In addition, each offseason more than 100 NFL players enroll in college courses as they work towards Master's or Bachelor's degrees while more than 120 pursue career internships.

Player enrollment criteria include previous participation in NFL Player Engagement programs, prior media experience, essays, and NFL playing experience.

