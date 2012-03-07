Charleston and Greer to Participate in NFL Pro Hollywood Boot Camp

Twenty current and former NFL players including Saints DE Jeff Charleston and DB Jabari Greer, will take part in the first-ever NFL Pro Hollywood Boot Camp at Universal Studios in Universal City, California.

The program, which runs from April 2-5, is being directed by NFL Player Engagement and Film Life Inc., the New York-based film production company, and will cover a wide range of topics in the movie industry.

Following are the current and former NFL players enrolled in the NFL Pro Hollywood Boot Camp:

Player Current team (Former teams) Jon Alston Former (STL, OAK, TB) Jordan Babineaux TEN Will Blackmon NYG Copeland Bryan Former (CHI, BUF, DET) Calais Campbell AZ Jeff Charleston NO Jon Dorenbos PHI D'Brickashaw Ferguson NYJ Nick Ferguson Former (NYJ, DEN, HOU) Ahman Green Former (SEA, GB, HOU) Jabari Greer NO Steven Jackson STL Nate Lawrie Former (TB, NO, CIN) Ashley Lelie Former (DEN, ATL, SF, OAK) Ovie Mughelli ATL Ike Ndukwe Former (NO, WAS, BLT, MIA, KC, SD) Karon Riley Former (CHI, ATL) Terrell Suggs BLT Kris Wilson BLT George Wrighster Former (JAX)

The four-day boot camp will offer a comprehensive overview of creative disciplines in the film industry including screen writing, directing, producing and film financing. Session leaders will be selected from among top industry executives and filmmakers and include multiple Academy Award-nominated director/producer/ screenwriter JOHN SINGLETON and writer/actor/directors ROBERT TOWNSEND and KEENEN IVORY WAYANS. Participants will have the opportunity to shoot and edit a short film at Universal Studios, the largest working motion picture studio in the world which offers 30 sound stages and 30 backlot movie sets where many legendary films have been shot.