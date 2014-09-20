Changes to your gameday experience at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome

- Each week we will send a detailed traffic and parking plan from the NOPD and the building manager, SMG. These plans will include easy to read maps and diagrams of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and the surrounding area and will be included in your weekly Game Preview. Click the image on the right to view the larger map.
- Real-time traffic updates, closures and other traffic/arrival information will be sent out via the team's official Twitter account - @Saints - and from the Saints Mobile App to keep you informed of any changes and subsequent solutions. Go here to learn how to download the Saints app.
PREGAME ACTIVITIES
- Restroom facilities have been added to Champions Square and the exterior Plaza of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
- More food options have been added to Champions Square. The newest addition to Champions Square – "The Opening Act at Champions Square" – is an indoor, climate-controlled sports bar. It is a great place to celebrate with friends before and during the game. For fans wishing to avoid postgame traffic, Opening Act will remain open one hour after the game. Click the image on the upper right for a map of Champions Square.
- Updated menus for all of our pregame food and drink options, as well as information on performers, timelines and special attractions will be included in your weekly Saints home game email.
- Several food trucks will be featured throughout Champions Square including Food Drunk, Rue Chow, The Holy Grill, Frencheese, Dixie Concessions, Rotolos Pizza, and Kona Ice Snow Balls.
- The newly renovated Club XLIV is $10 (cash only) to enter, which includes a complimentary cocktail and entrance into the door prize. The giveaway this week is two tickets to Emeril Lagasse Foundation's Boudin, Bourbon & Beer Festival in Champions Square on Nov. 7. In Club XLIV there will be entertainment provided by DJ G-Cue, and exclusive food for purchase provided by Food Drunk, including the Chicken and Waffle Sandwich, the Gulf Shrimp and Grit Cake, the Saints Burger, Louisiana Crab and Crawfish Mac and Cheese, Drunken Shrimp, and Duck Fat Fries. The featured drink is the Ciroq Pineapple Specialty Cocktail for $7.
- A variety of activities for kids and adults have been placed around the entire exterior Plaza of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for your pregame enjoyment. Specifically, the Saints Experience inflatables and interactive games have been moved to Gate H on the Plaza concourse to help assist with patron flow. There truly is something for everyone to help get you ready for Saints football before entering the stadium. Click the image on the lower right to view the larger map.
ENTERING THE MERCEDES-BENZ SUPERDOME
We have heard your concerns regarding the time it sometimes takes to enter the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. While the security requirements of the NFL and the NFL bag check policy undoubtedly require a little more time to get into the stadium, a few helpful tips might help expedite your entry:
- More than 75 percent of our fans choose to enter the stadium between Gate A (Poydras) and Gate C (Champions Square). Although we maximize the number of staff working at these entrances, this results in congested security lines and crowded concourses once inside the building. By entering at the gate assigned on your ticket, you will likely find shorter lines and help alleviate crowding in the concourses as you enter the game. We have also added to our entertainment options around the Plaza concourse in an effort to provide you with more opportunities to enjoy pregame festivities as you make your way to your recommended gate, while avoiding the more narrow concourses in the building.
- For everyone's safety, the NFL's Bag policy is here to stay and preparing for, and complying with, its requirements is the best way to ensure a smooth entry into the stadium. The entire policy can be found here. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your helping keep the Mercedes-Benz Superdome a safe place to enjoy your Saints.
- By the way, upon entering the building, keep an ear open for announcements regarding gameday policies and procedures. You'll never know whose voice you might be hearing...
GAME EXPERIENCE AND ENTERTAINMENT
- We received feedback from fans regarding sound volume and clarity in different parts of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Working with the building manager, SMG, we have enlisted a team of audio engineers to calibrate and check the sound throughout the building before and during each game. You will see teams from PSX observing and taking sound readings during the game and we encourage you to let them know of any issues or concerns in your seating area. You may also use the in-stadium text number 69050 to let us know of any specific issues in your section.
- Music selection, both before and during the game, has been changed to include a greater variety of genres and your requests.
- There will be fewer commercials and more time dedicated to focusing on our fans, entertainment and getting you revved up to help us continue to have the best home field advantage in the NFL.
- There will be more focus on our fans in all seating sections including video and live stadium interactions/promotions.
- Later this season we will be debuting a feature that will illustrate just how loud you are each and every game, each and every defensive play…
- Anthem and halftime performers have been selected based on your responses and input to provide more of what you like, preserving great traditions while offering variety and new performers for your entertainment.
- "Crunk" will be back! More than 80 percent of you voted to keep it and we will continue to play "Crunk" after most touchdowns. Team introductions have been moved back to the single center entrance and enhanced with a new intro video and the most pyrotechnic effects allowed in the stadium for all games.
CONCESSIONS
- You asked for a greater variety of food and beverage and, working with the stadium concessionaire Centerplate, we are delivering. A number of dining options have been added to every level of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and you will be notified of weekly special items in your Game Preview email. Some examples include expanding our craft beer options by six (6) locations, adding shrimp poboys to the 500-level and enhancing the variety of healthy options including fresh fruit parfaits, vegetarian and vegan wraps and more.
- Weekly menu specials will include options inspired by the visiting team including Prochetta Sandwiches (Minnesota), "Ybor City" Arroz con Pollo (Tampa Bay), White and Yellow Cheddar Cheese Soup (Green Bay), "China Town" Stir Fry (San Francisco), Cincinnati Chili (Bengals), Maryland Crab Cake Sliders (Baltimore), North Carolina Country Ham Gourmet Deli Sandwiches (Carolina) and "Stuffed Dirty Birds" (Atlanta).
- A map of all stadium concessions is included here and can also be found on the Saints Mobile App by clicking the Stadium button and Mercedes-Benz Superdome Map. Click the image on the right to view the larger map.
LEAVING THE STADIUM
- Just as with arrival, we will send you a detailed traffic and parking plan from the NOPD and the building manager, SMG. These plans will include easy to read maps and diagrams of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and the surrounding area. Click the image on the right to view the larger map.
- Real-time traffic updates, closures and other traffic/arrival information will be sent out via the official team Twitter account - @Saints - and the Saints Mobile App to keep you informed of any changes and subsequent solutions.
- Stadium employees have been instructed to depart the stadium through designated corridors in order to not block vehicles leaving the garages. Should you experience any delays by these employees, please notify us by text at 69050.