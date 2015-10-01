 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Champions Square will open at 4:30 p.m. for Saints-Cowboys Sunday night game

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Oct 01, 2015 at 07:44 AM

Southern University Marching Band at Saints-Dolphins game

Southern University Marching Band performing at the New Orleans Saints vs Miami Dolphins game on October 3, 2013. Photos taken by Michael C. Hebert (New Orleans Saints photos)

The New Orleans Saints will take on the Dallas Cowboys in a prime-time matchup Sunday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. in the MercedesBenz Superdome. To assist fans in preparing for the game, SMG is pleased to provide the following information about Champions Square and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. 

Champions Square will open at 4:30 p.m., along with club XLIV and Opening Act. All gates at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome open at 5:30 p.m., with the exception of Gate A Ground Level, which opens to Suite and ADA Patrons at 4:30 p.m. 

The musical entertainment in Champions Square for this game will be provided by The Chee-Weez. Food and beverage will be available throughout the Square, including several fan-favorite food trucks, such as Rue Chow, Frencheeze, and Triple B's. 

A dance contest will provide fans with a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Saints vs. Cowboys game. Fans are encouraged to look for the sign that says "So You Think You Can Dance" traveling around Champions Square and Opening Act to register. Entry time for the dance contest is from 4:30 p.m.-5:45 p.m. Cheers from the audience will decide the winner of the two tickets!

Opening Act is an indoor, climate controlled sports bar adjacent to the Square. The space is free and open to the public and offers over 30 HDTVs for patrons who want to pregame in an exciting, air-conditioned environment.

Pre-game in luxury at club XLIV, an indoor, upscale VIP lounge. Enjoy a premium complimentary cocktail ($10 value) with price of admission $10 (cash only). Arrive early, as the first 100 guests will receive a free koozie! New Orleans inspired dishes created by Food Drunk are available for purchase. Additionally, admission into club XLIV provides two lucky fans an opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the Florida Georgia Line concert at the Smoothie King Center on Oct. 16. Entrance to club XLIV is just steps away to the right of the Champions Square stage.

The national anthem will be performed by Megan Linsey and the Southern University marching band will perform during halftime.

Patrons should allow for extra time to enter the stadium due to the NFL's security measures. Security at all entrances for both the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and Champions Square will include metal-detecting wands, and the NFL's clear bag policy will be enforced. Bags are restricted to one clear vinyl/plastic bag (12" x 12" x 6") per person, and one small clutch purse (6.5" x 4.5" maximum size). The small clutch can be taken in with the larger clear plastic bag, or separately.

For additional information, please visit the Mercedes-Benz Superdome's Saints vs. Cowboys event page or visit the Champions Square website for information about the Square, Opening Act & club XLIV.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

