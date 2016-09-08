Champions Square, Mercedes-Benz Superdome entertainment for Saints-Raiders game Sunday

The New Orleans Saints will take on the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 11 at noon in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. To assist fans in preparing for the game, SMG is pleased to provide the following information about Champions Square and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Champions Square will open at 8:55 a.m., along with club XLIV and Opening Act. All gates at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome open at 9:55 a.m., with the exception of Gate A Ground Level, which opens to Suite and ADA patrons at 8:55 a.m.

New this season, entry into club XLIV in Champions Square is now free and open to the public! Club XLIV allows fans the opportunity to get in on the action while beating the Louisiana heat. Club XLIV is an air-conditioned lounge featuring high-end furnishings, flat screen televisions and a premium bar. It is conveniently located next to the stage in Champions Square, just steps away from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. This season, the Girod Street entrance to club XLIV is now open, offering fans a shortcut to club XLIV and Champions Square. The first 100 guests through the club XLIV doors at the Girod Street entrance will receive a complimentary koozie! Club XLIV is open three hours before every Saints home game and closes at kickoff. For more information about club XLIV on game days, click here.

Additionally, Opening Act will once again be open for fans during Champions Square pregames. Opening Act is an indoor sports bar adjacent to the Square. The venue is free and open to the public and offers over 30 HDTVs for patrons who want to pregame in an exciting, climate controlled environment. On top of great food for purchase like BBQ Root Beer Chicken Nachos and Jambalaya, it's a great spot to have a drink, watch NFL pregame shows and the Saints game.

Fans can also expect tasty food and beverage offerings available for purchase throughout the Square, including popular food trucks Dirty Dishes, Diva Dawg and Centerplate's Streetcar Eats.

Live entertainment will also return to Champions Square to get fans ready to cheer on the Saints. This week, Karma will excite fans with musical entertainment on the Champions Square stage.

Fans can also meet former New Orleans Saints wide receiver and kick return specialist John Gilliam for autographs and photos in the Saints Hall of Fame Museum from 10 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. Admission to the newly renovated Saints Hall of Fame Museum on game day is free to all holding game tickets. The Saints Hall of Fame Museum is located at Gate B on the Plaza Level of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and opens two hours prior to each Saints home game and for 45 minutes following each Saints game.

Patrons should allow for extra time to enter the stadium due to the NFL's security measures. Security at all entrances for both the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and Champions Square will include metal-detecting wands, and the NFL's clear bag policy will be enforced. Bags are restricted to one clear vinyl/plastic bag (12" x 12" x 6") per person, and one small clutch purse (6.5" x 4.5" maximum size). The small clutch can be taken in with the larger clear plastic bag, or separately.

For more information, please visit the Mercedes-Benz Superdome's Saints vs. Raiders event page or visit the Champions Square website.

SAINTS GAMEDAY ENTERTAINMENT

THEME: NFL Kickoff and Back to Football GATE GIVEAWAY:Rally Towels

PREGAME ENTERTAINMENT:Saintsations

SAINTS FLAG UNFURL:Season Ticket Holders

AMERICAN FLAG UNFURL:Whitney Bank and First Responders

NATIONAL ANTHEM:New Orleans Firefighters Pipes and Drums Band

COLOR GUARD:New Orleans Fire Department