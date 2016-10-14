Champions Square, Mercedes-Benz Superdome entertainment for Saints-Panthers game Sunday

The Saints will take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 12 p.m. in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. To assist fans in preparing for the game, SMG is pleased to provide the following information about Champions Square and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Champions Square will open at 9 a.m., along with club XLIV and Opening Act. All gates at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome open at 10 a.m. with the exception of Gate A Ground Level, which opens to Suite and ADA patrons at 9 a.m.

New this season, entry into club XLIV in Champions Square is now free and open to the public! club XLIV allows fans the opportunity to get in on the action while beating the Louisiana heat. club XLIV is an air-conditioned lounge featuring high-end furnishings, flat screen televisions and a premium bar. It is conveniently located next to the stage in Champions Square, just steps away from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Girod St. entrance to club XLIV is now open, offering fans a shortcut to club XLIV and Champions Square. The first 100 guests through the club XLIV doors at the Girod St. entrance will receive a complimentary koozie! club XLIV is open three hours before every Saints home game and closes at kickoff. For more information about club XLIV on game days, click here.

Additionally, Opening Act will be open for fans during Champions Square pregames. Opening Act is an indoor sports bar adjacent to the Square. The venue is free and open to the public and offers over 30 HDTVs for patrons who want to pregame in an exciting, climate controlled environment. On top of great food for purchase like BBQ Root Beer Chicken Nachos and Jambalaya, it's a great spot to have a drink and watch the NFL pregame shows.

Fans can also expect tasty food and beverage offerings available for purchase throughout the Square, including popular food trucks Dirty Dishes, Frencheeze and Centerplate's Streetcar Eats.

Live entertainment will also return to Champions Square to get fans ready to cheer on the Saints. This week, Groovy 7 will excite fans with musical entertainment on the Champions Square stage.

Fans can also meet former New Orleans Saints defensive back Mike McKenzie for autographs and photos in the Saints Hall of Fame Museum from 10 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. Admission to the newly renovated Saints Hall of Fame Museum on game day is free to all holding game tickets. The Saints Hall of Fame Museum is located at Gate B on the Plaza Level of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and opens two hours prior to each Saints home game and for 45 minutes following each Saints game.

Patrons should allow for extra time to enter the stadium due to the NFL's security measures. Security at all entrances for both the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and Champions Square will include metal-detecting wands, and the NFL's clear bag policy will be enforced. Bags are restricted to one clear vinyl/plastic bag (12" x 12" x 6") per person, and one small clutch purse (6.5" x 4.5" maximum size). The small clutch can be taken in with the larger clear plastic bag, or separately.

For more information, please visit the Mercedes-Benz Superdome's Saints vs. Panthers event page or visit the Champions Square website.

SAINTS GAMEDAY ENTERTAINMENT

THEME: Breast Cancer Awareness

GATE GIVEAWAY:Pink swirler

PREGAME ENTERTAINMENT:Saintsations

SAINTS FLAG UNFURL:Season Ticket Holders

AMERICAN FLAG UNFURL:Ochsner

NATIONAL ANTHEM:New Orleans Firefighters Pipes and Drums Band

COLOR GUARD:JPSO

HALFTIME:Coca-Cola Cash Catch and Saintsations

MIKE MCKENZIE TO APPEAR AT SAINTS HALL OF FAME OCT. 16

Former New Orleans Saints defensive back Mike McKenzie will appear at the Saints Hall of Fame Museum on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m.-11:15 a.m., prior to the New Orleans Saints home game with the Carolina Panthers.

McKenzie played six seasons for the Saints (2004-09) at cornerback. He played in 68 games, starting 64, and recorded 13 interceptions, including a pair returned for touchdowns. McKenzie was part of the 2006 team which went to the NFC Championship game and the 2009 team which won Super Bowl XLIV.

McKenzie will be available for autographs and pictures. The Saints Hall of Fame Museum is located at Gate B on the Plaza level of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The museum is open free of charge to all persons with tickets to the game two hours prior to each home game and for 45 minutes following each home game.

The museum is open by appointment weekdays between 9-3 p.m., based on availability, at a cost of $7 per adult, $5 for seniors, children under 12, military and groups of 10 or more.