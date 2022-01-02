Carolina Panthers take 10-9 halftime lead over New Orleans Saints | NFL Week 17

Taysom Hill started at quarterback after missing Monday's loss to the Dolphins due to Covid-19. He was 11 for 17 for 166 yards. Running back Alvin Kamara had a solid half receiving, catching four passes for 56 yards and Marquez Callaway had four catches for 80 yards. While the Saints returned most of the 22 players who missed the Dolphins game because of Covid-19, they still had to play without their two starting tackles (Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk), their starting center (Erik McCoy) and their left guard (Andrus Peat). The Saints had minus-four yards rushing on10 attempts and were three of seven on third down.