Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Halftime Update

Presented by

Carolina Panthers take 10-9 halftime lead over New Orleans Saints | NFL Week 17

Saints score an opening drive for first time since Week 1

Jan 02, 2022 at 04:48 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs Panthers Week 16 2021

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
1 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
2 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
3 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
4 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
5 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
6 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
7 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
8 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
9 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
10 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
11 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
12 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
13 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
14 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
15 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
16 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
17 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
18 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
19 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
20 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
21 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
22 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
23 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
24 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
25 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
26 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
27 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
28 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
29 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
30 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
31 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
32 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
33 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
34 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
35 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
36 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
37 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
38 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
39 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
40 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
41 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
42 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
43 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
44 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
45 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
46 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
47 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
48 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
49 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
50 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
51 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
52 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
53 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
54 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
55 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
56 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
57 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
58 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
59 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
60 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
61 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
62 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
63 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
64 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
65 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
66 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
67 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
68 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
69 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
70 / 70

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Carolina Panthers, with Sam Darnold starting at quarterback, grabbed a 10-9 halftime lead on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 2 at the Caesars Superdome.

The Saints (7-8) scored on three Brett Maher field goals, the first from 41 yards, the second from 27 yards and with time expiring in the first half, another 41-yarder. The Panthers (5-10) scored on a 21-yard run by Chuba Hubbard and 32-yard field goal by Lirim Hajrullahu.

New Orleans sacked Darnold three times - two by Cameron Jordan﻿, who now has 10 on the season - and safety P.J. Williams forced a fumble that gave the Saints possession at the Carolina 13-yard line. New Orleans had to settle for Maher's second field goal, his 12th consecutive made attempt. Maher's field goal on the opening possession was the Saints' first points on their opening possession since Week 1 vs. Green Bay.

Related Links

Taysom Hill started at quarterback after missing Monday's loss to the Dolphins due to Covid-19. He was 11 for 17 for 166 yards. Running back Alvin Kamara had a solid half receiving, catching four passes for 56 yards and Marquez Callaway had four catches for 80 yards. While the Saints returned most of the 22 players who missed the Dolphins game because of Covid-19, they still had to play without their two starting tackles (Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk), their starting center (Erik McCoy) and their left guard (Andrus Peat). The Saints had minus-four yards rushing on10 attempts and were three of seven on third down.

New Orleans will get the ball to start the second half.

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins lead New Orleans Saints 10-3 at halftime | NFL Week 16

Rookie quarterback Ian Book throws pick-six on first possession
news

New Orleans Saints lead Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6-0 at halftime | NFL Week 15

Brett Maher's two field goals give Saints the lead
news

New Orleans Saints seize 10-6 halftime lead over New York Jets | NFL Week 14

Alvin Kamara dazzles in his return to the lineup
news

Dallas Cowboys take 13-7 halftime lead over New Orleans Saints | NFL Week 13

Taysom Hill makes his first start of the season at quarterback
news

Buffalo Bills grab 10-0 halftime lead over New Orleans Saints | NFL Week 12

Saints shut out in first half, have just 64 yards of offense
news

Philadelphia Eagles seize 27-7 halftime lead over New Orleans Saints | NFL Week 11

Fumble recovery helps Saints get on the scoreboard
news

Tennessee Titans grab 13-6 halftime lead over New Orleans Saints | NFL Week 10

Roughing-the-passer penalty wipes out Saints interception in end zone, sets up Tennessee touchdown
news

Atlanta Falcons lead New Orleans Saints 10-0 at halftime

Saints passing game could not get going
news

Jameis Winston knocked out of game; New Orleans Saints lead Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16-7 at halftime

Trevor Siemian replaces Winston in second quarter
news

New Orleans Saints seize 10-7 halftime lead over Seattle Seahawks on 'Monday Night Football'

Jameis Winston hits Alvin Kamara with 13-yard scoring pass with 40 seconds left in half
news

New Orleans Saints seize 20-13 halftime lead over Washington Football Team on Hail Mary to Marquez Callaway

Saints lose Taysom Hill, Deonte Harris to injuries
Advertising