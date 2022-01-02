Carolina Panthers take 10-9 halftime lead over New Orleans Saints | NFL Week 17

The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
The Carolina Panthers, with Sam Darnold starting at quarterback, grabbed a 10-9 halftime lead on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 2 at the Caesars Superdome.
The Saints (7-8) scored on three Brett Maher field goals, the first from 41 yards, the second from 27 yards and with time expiring in the first half, another 41-yarder. The Panthers (5-10) scored on a 21-yard run by Chuba Hubbard and 32-yard field goal by Lirim Hajrullahu.
New Orleans sacked Darnold three times - two by Cameron Jordan, who now has 10 on the season - and safety P.J. Williams forced a fumble that gave the Saints possession at the Carolina 13-yard line. New Orleans had to settle for Maher's second field goal, his 12th consecutive made attempt. Maher's field goal on the opening possession was the Saints' first points on their opening possession since Week 1 vs. Green Bay.
Taysom Hill started at quarterback after missing Monday's loss to the Dolphins due to Covid-19. He was 11 for 17 for 166 yards. Running back Alvin Kamara had a solid half receiving, catching four passes for 56 yards and Marquez Callaway had four catches for 80 yards. While the Saints returned most of the 22 players who missed the Dolphins game because of Covid-19, they still had to play without their two starting tackles (Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk), their starting center (Erik McCoy) and their left guard (Andrus Peat). The Saints had minus-four yards rushing on10 attempts and were three of seven on third down.
New Orleans will get the ball to start the second half.