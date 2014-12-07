Carolina Panthers recap Sunday's divisional game

QB #1 CAM NEWTON

"Victory is always a great feeling but we can't be complacent about this. We're doing things that we are supposed to do. Coach came and spoke to us last night and gave us the keys to winning and that's what we did today."

"We got the ball and started fast. Mike (Tolbert) started us off with a great catch and then we went down the field and scored and set the tone for the rest of the game. When you execute like that, it's fun to watch and when you don't, it's hard to watch. So as an offense, my job is to put up points any which way possible, and when the offensive line is playing as well as they did today, and our running backs are running like they were, and our guys are catching the ball like they were; it's hard to lose."

(on fracas that followed his TD) "Well, I had no idea. Like you said, there was a lot of testosterone on that field at one time, so it's bound to happen whenever you have a bunch of alphas so to speak. Somebody out there has to have a beta mentality and I don't think there were many beta's out there at the end of that one play. I am glad we got the touchdown, however, as I felt that touchdown drive set the tone for the rest of the game."

"Of course I am happy right now, but we still have our work cut out for us. There are a lot of things that are going to have to work our way."

"When you look at my runs, I felt anyone could of ran it. I mean I didn't get touched until I got well into the secondary. That's a great credit to the entire offensive line. All of them make plays that go unnoticed a lot of times and I'm just the person with the ball and of course I get a lot of the credit. But all of those guys play unselfish football and that's what you have to do to win."

TE #86 BRANDON WILLIAMS

(on ejection) "I tried to push back and get out of the way. And then he (Saints defender) went after my legs and then I moved out of the way and things just got out of hand. I felt like I was looking out for my team and sticking up for my teammates. Now I don't regret that – but I don't know."

"I'm just glad we got the win. Me being ejected has nothing to do with that. I am just glad we got the win."

WR #13 KELVIN BENJAMIN

(on first touchdown) "I thought that was the biggest difference, when we came out early and got the first touchdown to take the lead. When you look at our season so far, we've moved the ball well but then all we end up with are field goals. So I think, today, that play was the kind of momentum we needed to get us going on both sides of the ball."

TE #88 GREG OLSEN

"We have got to keep this formula going. This is who we are and this is what we are good at. We've just got to keep executing like we are. Obviously we got off to a really good start. That first drive set the tone and got us settled into the game. That opening drive – the no huddle and us executing well – really quieted the crowd. We had good rhythm and a good mix of pass and run. When you're balanced like that and setting tempo, it keeps defensives off balance – especially defensives that like to attack. When it's on, we are pretty good at it."

S #41 ROMAN HARPER

"It feels so good to get a win in this place. They beat us in Carolina, and for us to come back and bounce back and play the way we did with the amount of effort and tenacity was great. We started fast and didn't sputter and we didn't hurt ourselves today and that was the difference."

"It was a thing of beauty with how we played today. I mean when you sit back and realize what we did – we had a lot of energy and we all were flying around the ball on defense throughout the game. We confused Drew (Brees) a lot and that's so hard to do. And then we made a lot of plays on the ball. I mean we all played real well today, as a team."

LB #58 THOMAS DAVIS

"We just came out and played well in all phases in the game. We were clicking on all cylinders out there today. Offensively, we got it going early. And then defensively, we did a great job against one of the best quarterbacks in this league. We were able to contain him early in the game while we built up a big lead and that was the difference."

"I don't care what people say about us outside of this locker room. We come in and we work, and I got a lot of messages this week with people telling me what they thought about this game. But, you know, at the end of the day, we all have to go out there and produce and do it on the field and we did a great job of doing that today."

CB #24 JOSH NORMAN

"The difference out there was our tempo. We came out aggressive right from the start. Our defense came out flying, we were hungry, and we came out intense. And all of the credit goes out to the offense for opening up the game and pushing the ball down the field and giving us seven points."