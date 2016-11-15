Carolina Panthers Conference Calls

Carolina Panthers Head Coach Ron Rivera

Conference Call With New Orleans Media

Tuesday, November 15, 2016

How is your team handling a tough loss?

"About as well as you can. The biggest thing is we have to move on and keep going."

Given human nature, How easy is that?

"That's about as easy as it gets because you have no choice. You can sit there and dwell on it. It is not going to do any good. We already talked about it guys and it's time to move on and that's our focus."

What is the biggest difference do you see in the Saints defense from week six?

"It is hard to say because their offense is so explosive and it puts them in a tough spot because they score so quickly. They play a lot of plays. They played 80 something plays last week against Denver. So it is a good group. I like how physical they play, I like how they play and I think they have a good front."

Do you see Drew Brees playing some of his best football in years this year?

"Oh yeah. He's very consistent too. They've done a nice job they have some explosive players. Brandin Cooks is a threat all the time. Michael Thomas is a great target. He presents a good target when he runs routes. Willie Snead does an excellent job getting underneath and getting open. You can't fall asleep on his abilities. And then you have Coby Fleener coming along very nicely at tight end. I like the other guys they have at tight end. They are coming along nicely as a good group and that offensive line has played very steady for them. Because of that it has really helped Drew (Brees). Drew is a smart guy and he knows how to attack people."

What have you seen from Andrus Peat in his two years?

"He is a big body. When he gets his hands on people he does a nice job. It is a good offensive line all the way across the board and Andrus is showing his versatility and why he was a first round pick."

What do you think of how the division has performed and everyone is sort of bunched up (Overall Records)?

"Well it is good. I appreciate everyone being bunched up because that means everyone is still in it. We have to take them one game at a time and take care of our business. You can't worry about what other people are doing. You really have to focus on what you are doing and our message. We are playing a very good Saints team. They are like us and they have lost some games down at the end. When that happens it is rough."

Is there any advantage of playing a division opponent on a short week?

"Yes, there is. You know them a little better. It is a little easier to prepare. As opposed to someone who you haven't seen or for the most part you see once in a great while."

The Saints were able to sack (Trevor) Siemian 6 times. Do you notice anything different schematically or just getting home more and playing better?

"I think a combination of things. I think they did some really good (things) schematically. I think they did some stuff with coverages that confused Siemian a little bit and I thought there offensive line did a nice job with their surge. Again it is really about situation circumstances. It was a close ball game. The defense played very well for the situation."

What was the difference for you guys in the second half against the Saints in the October game. It seemed like you guys started playing better?

"The biggest thing is we made plays. You look at the first couple series against them. We missed some throws, dropped some balls. And we missed some blocks. I think our offense settled in and we made some plays. The defensive side I think the same thing. Early on Drew (Brees) was having his way with us. But as we settled in and got more comfortable we competed and fought back."