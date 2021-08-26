Cam Jordan leads New Orleans Saints defense into 2021 season

Which means, in Jordan's eyes, there are more levels – or, "Levelz" – that he has to attain.

"We're always striving for perfection, and this is an imperfect game," he said. "So (the possible heights) is untold. Because every day there's something that I can get better at.

"I mean, I feel like today (Thursday), I've been doing a lot of pull-slips – which is just a power rush with a slip inside – I've been trying to focus on the outside slip. So it might have been a little slow on the outside pull today, but it got done. One percent better every day."

The accumulation of "one percent a day" has been beneficial for New Orleans in 10 seasons, and has helped grow a defense that, statistically, has improved from one of the worst in franchise history (440.1 yards per game allowed in 2012, 29.8 points per game allowed in '15), to one of the best (21.1 points and 310.9 yards allowed per game in '20).

"If we want to get to a Super Bowl, it has start with our defense," he said. "We all know offense puts up points, but we know defense wins championships – as the saying goes, anyway. So that being said, we have to be a championship-caliber defense if we want to win a championship.

"I think we're a couple of instances away from being a championship-caliber defense. I think if we improve on our rate of turnovers, if we improve on some of our third-and-shorts, we'll be exactly where we want to be at. And we have to keep the standard of how we've played the run."

The best way to maintain the standard, is to follow the standard-bearer. Jordan has been that for most of his decade as a Saint, and takes pride in the fact that he has remained with one NFL franchise.