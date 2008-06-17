Bush Heads Across The Pond

<span>Two of the NFL's top players will be arriving in the UK on Tuesday as NFL UK step up their promotion of this year's International Series game on Sunday October 26th between the New Orleans Saints and [San Diego Chargers](http://www.chargers.com/).

Representing the home team will be New Orleans' star running back Reggie Bush, who lands in London looking to raise support for the Saints when they arrive in London in October. Bush, a third-year player who was the second overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, is one of the NFL's most exciting players.

Also in the UK's capital for the week will be San Diego star LaDainian Tomlinson, the Chargers running back who set an NFL record in 2006 when he scored a total of 31 touchdowns during the season. Tomlinson is entering his eighth NFL campaign, and will be looking to take the Chargers back to the AFC Championship game after the team missed out on a Super Bowl berth in a 21-12 loss to the New England Patriots in January.

"We are very excited to have these two star players in London to help promote our game," explained NFL UK Managing Director Alistair Kirkwood. "Reggie Bush and LaDainian Tomlinson are two of the best athletes in the world, and represent the very best of the NFL.

"When fans come to Wembley on October 26th to see the Saints and Chargers in action they will be watching two of the best teams in the sport with great players on both sides."