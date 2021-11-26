Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Live Updates from Saints vs. Bills Week 12 | 2021 NFL

Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 12 matchup during the 2021 NFL season.

Nov 25, 2021 at 06:15 PM
New Orleans Saints

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. Buffalo Bills | NFL Week 12

Running back Mark Ingram joins Alvin Kamara on the sideline; Terron Armstead is active
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves ahead of Buffalo Bills game

Offensive lineman Will Clapp signed to active roster
news

Saints Gameday Guide 2021: Week 12 vs. Bills

Helpful tips and information for New Orleans Week 12 game against Buffalo
news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs Bills 2021 NFL Week 12

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs Buffalo Bills on Nov. 25, 2021
news

Saints vs Bills Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 12

The New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills have met 11 times with New Orleans holding a 7-4 lead riding a five-game winning streak in the series.
news

New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman has most productive game this season against Eagles | Helmet Stickers for Week 11

Safety Marcus Williams had three pass breakups on defense
news

New Orleans Saints suffer thorough defeat to Philadelphia Eagles

Offense committed three turnovers, defense allowed 242 rushing yards
news

Philadelphia Eagles hang on for 40-29 victory over New Orleans Saints | NFL Week 11

Third consecutive loss drops Saints to 5-5
news

Live Updates from Saints at Eagles Week 11 | 2021 NFL

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 11 matchup during the 2021 NFL season.
news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. Philadelphia Eagles | NFL Week 11

Tight end Juwan Johnson, quarterback Ian Book join five ruled out Friday
news

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees to be featured at halftime during Thanksgiving contest vs. Bills

Brees will be broadcasting the game alongside Mike Tirico for NBC
