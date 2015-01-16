Bubby Brister, Kevin Burkhardt featured guests on Friday's Black and Blue Report

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
Andy Dalton will make third consecutive start at quarterback for New Orleans Saints, against former team
'He has a certain leadership quality and a certain poise that I think the guys gravitate toward'
New Orleans Saints offense has been on a roll last six quarters
Saints have scored seven touchdowns and 57 points, with 700 yards in last six quarters
Quarterback Jameis Winston returns to practice for New Orleans Saints
'This is part of the rehab process. It's another step in the right direction'
Taysom Hill gives star turn to 'fluid' role with New Orleans Saints
"I'm at a point in my career where I'm just going to do my best in whatever opportunity it is"
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill selected as FedEx Ground Player of the Week
Hill had three rushing touchdowns versus Seahawks.
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Hill had four touchdowns in win over Seahawks
Punishing run game leads New Orleans Saints offense against Seattle
Saints had two 100-yard rushers, gained 235 yards on 48 carries as a team
Pete Werner's forced fumble stifled Seattle's momentum, positioned New Orleans Saints for lead-taking touchdown
Second-year linebacker has two forced fumbles this season
Taysom Hill and New Orleans Saints offense flex muscle against Seattle in 39-32 victory
Hill ran for 112 yards and three touchdowns, completed pass for 22-yard touchdown
Andy Dalton will start second straight game at quarterback for New Orleans Saints
'I feel really good about where I'm at in this offense, just the understanding of everything'
New Orleans Saints keenly aware of Seattle quarterback Geno Smith's improvement
'I think they've tailored the offense around some of the things that he can do really well'