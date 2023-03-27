Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints wide receiver Bryan Edwards

Played with quarterback Derek Carr in Las Vegas.

Mar 27, 2023 at 02:43 PM
Justin Vlosich
Gallery-Meet-the-Team-Bryan-Edwards-22
Peter Aiken/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent wide receiver Bryan Edwards on Monday, March 27, 2023. Check out Bryan in action with the Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders during his NFL career.

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints wide receiver Bryan Edwards.

Headshot-2023-Bryan-Edwards-032723

Bryan Edwards

#- WR

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 215 lbs
  • College: South Carolina
  1. Drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the third round, No. 81 overall, in the 2020 NFL Draft.
  2. Had his best season with the Raiders in 2021 where he had 34 receptions for 571 yards and three touchdowns.
  3. Played seven games for the Atlanta Falcons in 2022.
  4. Attended South Carolina for college, which was only about two hours away from his home town of Conway, S.C.
  5. Played in 45 career games for the Raiders and Falcons and tallied 48 receptions for 779 yards and four touchdowns.

Related Links

Bryan Edwards joins the New Orleans Saints | Meet the Team Photos

New Orleans Saints
Advertising