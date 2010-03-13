Browns, Delhomme agree to 2-year deal

CLEVELAND (AP) -Jake Delhomme has a new NFL home, and the Cleveland Browns have another new quarterback.

Delhomme, released last week by the Carolina Panthers, has agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the Browns, whose quarterback position has been nothing short of a merry-go-round of players since the club returned as an expansion team 11 years ago.

Delhomme's agent, Rick Smith, said the 35-year-old QB would sign his contract before the club's off-season conditioning program begins. Smith refused to comment beyond saying Delhomme would be resuming his career in Cleveland.

A team spokesman said the Browns have no announcements planned.

Cleveland has been busy trying to resolve a troublesome position. Earlier this week, the Browns acquired backup Seneca Wallace and released Derek Anderson, a one-time Pro Bowl selection who has struggled in the past two seasons.

Delhomme is expected to compete for Cleveland's starting job with Brady Quinn, who has yet to receive any endorsement from the club's new front office.

Delhomme visited the Browns on Thursday but left without a deal. He had scheduled a meeting with the New Orleans Saints, his hometown team, but canceled that trip after working out the principles of a deal with the Browns.

Since 1999, the Browns have had eight different opening-week quarterbacks.