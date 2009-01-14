Brown Headed to Pro Bowl

<span style="">New Orleans Saints starting left tackle Jammal Brown has been named to the 2009 NFC Pro Bowl squad. Brown, who was an alternate selection in the Pro Bowl balloting, is slated to replace [Washington Redskins](http://www.redskins.com/) left tackle Chris Samuels, who will miss the game due to an injury.

Brown will join teammate Drew Brees in the Pro Bowl and will most likely protect the quarterbacks' blind-side in pass protection situations.

The 6-6, 313 pound tackle out of Oklahoma recently concluded his fourth season with the Saints and will be making his second appearance in the Pro Bowl, having also earned the honor in the 2007 postseason.

In 2008 Brown was an integral member of the Saints' top-ranked offense, which racked up an average of 410.7 yards per game. The Saints' offense finished the season averaging 311.1 yards per game passing and with 463 points scored (28.9 points per game average), both tops in the NFL. In addition the Saints' offensive line surrendered the fewest sacks in team history (13), which led the NFC and were the third fewest allowed in the NFL.