Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Brown Headed to Pro Bowl

Jan 14, 2009 at 04:00 AM
brown-headed-to-pro-bowl-e0b4e.jpg 
    <span style="">New Orleans Saints starting left tackle Jammal Brown has been named to the 2009 NFC Pro Bowl squad. Brown, who was an alternate selection in the Pro Bowl balloting, is slated to replace [Washington Redskins](http://www.redskins.com/) left tackle Chris Samuels, who will miss the game due to an injury.

Brown will join teammate Drew Brees in the Pro Bowl and will most likely protect the quarterbacks' blind-side in pass protection situations.

The 6-6, 313 pound tackle out of Oklahoma recently concluded his fourth season with the Saints and will be making his second appearance in the Pro Bowl, having also earned the honor in the 2007 postseason.

In 2008 Brown was an integral member of the Saints' top-ranked offense, which racked up an average of 410.7 yards per game. The Saints' offense finished the season averaging 311.1 yards per game passing and with 463 points scored (28.9 points per game average), both tops in the NFL. In addition the Saints' offensive line surrendered the fewest sacks in team history (13), which led the NFC and were the third fewest allowed in the NFL.

Brown was the 13th player selected overall in the 2005 NFL Draft and made the conversion from right tackle to left tackle following his rookie season. In 2008 Brown started 15-of-16 games at left tackle, missing only one game due to an ankle injury (at Chicago on December 11).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund focus donations on hard hit areas

Gayle Benson: "We must rely on those on the frontlines in these communities to let us know in real time what they need"
news

Statement from the LSED/ASM Global on the fire at the Caesars Superdome

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Sept. 21

Saints have the day off, will resume practice Wednesday, 9/22/21.
news

Archie Manning reflects on debut with New Orleans Saints, sons as 'Monday Night Football' commentators

Manning played his first game with Saints on Sept. 19, 1971
Advertising