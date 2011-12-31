Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Broadcast Information: Saints vs. Panthers

Dec 31, 2011 at 06:18 AM
colston_article.jpg

The New Orleans Saints will battle the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Jan. 1, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Kickoff is set for noon CDT.

The game will be regionally televised on FOX (WVUE-8 locally). The broadcast crew consists of Joe Buck (play-by-play) Troy Aikman (color analyst) and Pam Oliver (sideline).

Below is more information on how to watch and listen to Sunday's game.

NFL Game Pass

For fans outside the United States and Mexico, you can watch NFL games live or on-demand in HD quality video for $249.99 with NFL Game Pass.

NFL Game Rewind

For United States residents, NFL Game Rewind allows fans to watch replays of NFL regular season games in High-Definition with DVR controls for $29.99 all season.

Radio

National

The WWL Radio broadcast will played on SIRIUS Ch. 125 and XM Ch. 229.

Local

The game can be heard throughout the Gulf Coast on the New Orleans Saints Radio Network WWL Radio (870 AM or 105.3 FM in the New Orleans area) with Jim Henderson handling play-by-play duties, former Saints fullback Hokie Gajan serving as color analyst and Kristian Garic on the the Saints sidelines.

For a full list of New Orleans Saints Radio Network Affiliates, click here

A Spanish broadcast is available on WFNO 830 AM in the New Orleans area with Emilio Peralta handling play-by-play and Marco Garcia serving as color analyst.

Listen Online

WWL will stream their broadcast of the game LIVE online at WWL.com.

Fans can now hear every exciting play-by-play from Jim Henderson and Hokie Gajan, as well as all their pre-game and post-game coverage at WWL.com.

To have access to WWL's online gameday radio, sign up for the free WWL Big Talkers Club by clicking here.

*Please note that as with the television broadcast, the online radio broadcast will not be in sync with the live gameplay.

To have access to every NFL game radio broadcast and unlimited access to the archived games throughout the season, fans can subscribe to the NFL Audio Pass. The subscription is $24.99 for the entire season. Click here for more info.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints may incorporate more hurry-up into the offense

'Maybe that's something that can benefit us as we continue to go through this season'
news

New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau takes Jacksonville loss personally; teammates rally to his side

'I ain't worried about Fos not making that play. I don't feel like we should be in that position right there'
news

New Orleans Saints defense out to avoid slow start against Jacksonville Jaguars

'The way we took the second half (against Houston), that's how we need to start every game'
news

New Orleans Saints fast-track recuperation with Thursday game in sight

'It's the next game up, you've got to be ready to go. Ain't no excuses, just find a way'
news

New Orleans Saints red zone issues reared head again against Texans

'We have the talent to do the right things, but we have to do the right things, even if the look may change'
news

New Orleans Saints defense prepares for Texans' veteran-looking, rookie quarterback

'I told the team that I think the quarterback is playing at a high level, and I'm not talking about a high level for a rookie'
news

Effective run game can help carry New Orleans Saints offense

'I think once we kind of get our feet rolling and our cleats in the ground and get the O-line pushing and kind of get them feeling good and feeling it, it's hard to stop our run game'
news

New Orleans Saints warmed up in red zone Sunday, aim to keep it hot going forward

'Let's just keep holding ourselves to that standard'
news

Kicker Blake Grupe named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Rookie earns honor after drilling two 50-yard field goals, making all four extra points
news

New Orleans Saints defense rose to occasion against Patriots, shut out opponent in third consecutive season

'They're difficult to come by. I thought our guys did a good job of finishing out the game'
news

Alvin Kamara sets New Orleans Saints touchdown record

Running back moves past Saints legend Marques Colston
news

New Orleans Saints expect cerebral attack from New England

'I know the challenge, and I know going to bed that night I will be extremely exhausted mentally'
Advertising