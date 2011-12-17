Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Broadcast Information: Saints at Vikings

Dec 17, 2011 at 06:31 AM
dunbar_article.jpg

The New Orleans Saints will battle the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, December 18, at Mall of America Field. Kickoff is set for noon CDT.

The game will be regionally televised on FOX (WVUE-8 locally). The broadcast crew consists of Dick Stockton (play-by-play), John Lynch (color analyst) and Jennifer Hale (sideline).

Below is more information on how to watch and listen to Sunday's game.

NFL Sunday Ticket

Direct TV's NFL Sunday Ticket allows fans to watch every NFL game in HD.

The RedZone Channel (703), which is free with the NFL Sunday Ticket order, highlights every play from inside the 20 to show fans every scoring drive in HD.

NFL Sunday Ticket is also available for computers, smartphones or iPads. For more information, call 855.877.3473 or check out the NFL on DIRECTV.

NFL Game Pass

For fans outside the United States and Mexico, you can watch NFL games live or on-demand in HD quality video for $249.99 with NFL Game Pass.

NFL Game Rewind

For United States residents, NFL Game Rewind allows fans to watch replays of NFL regular season games in High-Definition with DVR controls for $29.99 all season.

Radio

National

Sunday's game can be heard nationally on Westwood One with Mark Champion handling play-by-play and Mark Malone as color analyst. The WWL Radio broadcast will played on SIRIUS Ch. 92.

Local

The game can be heard throughout the Gulf Coast on the New Orleans Saints Radio Network WWL Radio (870 AM or 105.3 FM in the New Orleans area) with Jim Henderson handling play-by-play duties, former Saints fullback Hokie Gajan serving as color analyst and Kristian Garic on the the Saints sidelines.

For a full list of New Orleans Saints Radio Network Affiliates, click here

A Spanish broadcast is available on WFNO 830 AM in the New Orleans area with Emilio Peralta handling play-by-play and Marco Garcia serving as color analyst.

Listen Online

WWL will stream their broadcast of the game LIVE online at WWL.com.

Fans can now hear every exciting play-by-play from Jim Henderson and Hokie Gajan, as well as all their pre-game and post-game coverage at WWL.com.

To have access to WWL's online gameday radio, sign up for the free WWL Big Talkers Club by clicking here.

*Please note that as with the television broadcast, the online radio broadcast will not be in sync with the live gameplay.

To have access to every NFL game radio broadcast and unlimited access to the archived games throughout the season, fans can subscribe to the NFL Audio Pass. The subscription is $24.99 for the entire season. Click here for more info.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Media to debut docuseries with New Orleans Saints all-pro Demario Davis around his efforts to inspire chance through his Devoted Dreamers Academy

The three-part docuseries and subsequent full-length documentary debuts Dec. 18 and follows the launch of Davis' Devoted Dreamers Academy

news

New Orleans Saints, Crown Royal reward community leaders during 2022 season

Three local fans honored with a 'That Deserves a Crown' gameday package

news

Demario Davis nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year award for second time

New Orleans Saints have named Demario Davis the team's Man of the Year

news

My Cause, My Cleats: Ryan Ramczyk committed on and off the field

Saints offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk discusses his My Cause, My Cleats

news

New Orleans Saints team up with Rouses Markets to tackle hunger across the Gulf South region

Various Rouses Markets locations will collect donations to provide to food pantries throughout the region

news

Ryan donates gameday suite to United Way for Saints home opener

Two groups from Capital Area United Way enjoyed premium seats for New Orleans' matchup vs. Tampa Bay

news

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry to have high school number retired in ceremony Friday

news

HBCU Legacy Bowl and NFL to host HBCU Combine

Events to showcase HBCU draft-eligible talent

news

'I'm here:' Jarvis Landry hosts sixth annual Jarvis Landry GiveBack

New Orleans Saints wide receiver organized a football camp for nearly 100 kids from his hometown parish

news

Tyrann Mathieu hosts 2022 Heart of a Badger youth football camp

New Orleans Saints safety welcomed over 300 kids to participate

news

Gayle Benson honored as 2021 recipient of Loving Cup

Award has been presented since 1901

news

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans team up with Second Harvest, WDSU to host donation drive for tornado relief

Fans can bring donations to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday

Advertising