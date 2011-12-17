Broadcast Information: Saints at Vikings

The New Orleans Saints will battle the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, December 18, at Mall of America Field. Kickoff is set for noon CDT.

The game will be regionally televised on FOX (WVUE-8 locally). The broadcast crew consists of Dick Stockton (play-by-play), John Lynch (color analyst) and Jennifer Hale (sideline).

Below is more information on how to watch and listen to Sunday's game.



NFL Sunday Ticket

Direct TV's NFL Sunday Ticket allows fans to watch every NFL game in HD.

The RedZone Channel (703), which is free with the NFL Sunday Ticket order, highlights every play from inside the 20 to show fans every scoring drive in HD.

NFL Sunday Ticket is also available for computers, smartphones or iPads. For more information, call 855.877.3473 or check out the NFL on DIRECTV.

NFL Game Pass

For fans outside the United States and Mexico, you can watch NFL games live or on-demand in HD quality video for $249.99 with NFL Game Pass.

NFL Game Rewind

For United States residents, NFL Game Rewind allows fans to watch replays of NFL regular season games in High-Definition with DVR controls for $29.99 all season.

Radio

National

Sunday's game can be heard nationally on Westwood One with Mark Champion handling play-by-play and Mark Malone as color analyst. The WWL Radio broadcast will played on SIRIUS Ch. 92.

Local

The game can be heard throughout the Gulf Coast on the New Orleans Saints Radio Network WWL Radio (870 AM or 105.3 FM in the New Orleans area) with Jim Henderson handling play-by-play duties, former Saints fullback Hokie Gajan serving as color analyst and Kristian Garic on the the Saints sidelines.

For a full list of New Orleans Saints Radio Network Affiliates, click here

A Spanish broadcast is available on WFNO 830 AM in the New Orleans area with Emilio Peralta handling play-by-play and Marco Garcia serving as color analyst.

Listen Online

WWL will stream their broadcast of the game LIVE online at WWL.com.

Fans can now hear every exciting play-by-play from Jim Henderson and Hokie Gajan, as well as all their pre-game and post-game coverage at WWL.com.

To have access to WWL's online gameday radio, sign up for the free WWL Big Talkers Club by clicking here.

*Please note that as with the television broadcast, the online radio broadcast will not be in sync with the live gameplay.