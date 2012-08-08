Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Broadcast Information: Saints at Patriots

New Orleans and New England will face off in Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. at 6:30 CT.

Aug 08, 2012 at 12:57 PM
grubbs_practice_1.jpg

The New Orleans Saints (1-0) will travel to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. to face the New England Patriots on Thursday, August 9. Kickoff is at 6:30 CT.

Television:
The contest will be regionally televised by Cox Sports Television, as well as locally on WVUE-FOX8. Tim Brando will be handling play-by-play, Solomon Wilcots serving as color analyst and Mike Nabors patrolling the Saints sidelines. For a listing of cities/channels for Cox Sports, click here.

Radio:

Thursday's contest can be heard throughout the Gulf Coast on the Saints Radio Network (870 AM or 105.3 FM serve as the flagship stations in the New Orleans area) with Jim Henderson handling play-by-play duties, Hokie Gajan as color analyst and Kristian Garic reporting from the Saints sideline.

Below are more options on how to watch and listen to Sunday's game:

Preseason Live: (United States Only)
*For fans outside of the Cox Sports Television and WVUE-FOX8 markets, Preseason Live is the best option to catch the game live!

*Along with the Patriots contest, the Saints' games against the Jaguars and Titans will air live on Preseason Live. The nationally-broadcast game (CBS) against the Texans on Aug. 25 will be available on-demand after the game airs.

*All five of the Saints preseason games will be available in the FULL broadcast or a condensed 30-40 minute version on-demand following each game's broadcast. The Saints' 17-10 win over the Cardinals in the Hall of Fame game is already available.

*Fans may pause, rewind, and replay live and archived game action with full DVR controls in Preseason Live. 

*Sign up for Preseason Live HERE!

Game Rewind: (United State Only)
*This package offers all the 2012 NFL games on-demand in HD following the live broadcasts of the game

*This season's games will be available shortly after they are finished, while archived games from 2009-2011 are available now

*With Game Rewind, fans will get "Coaches Film", showing them exclusive angles that let fans watch and analyze the game like a coach! (number of camera angles depends on the subscription level)

*Fans can select a package just for Saints games, or purchase the full package to get every NFL game

*Fans can watch games in a condensed format which shows every play from an entire game, from opening kickoff to final whistle, commercial free in roughly 30 minutes. Includes penalties, coach's challenges, and plays under review.

*Enhanced viewing features: DVR, PiP, quad view, Big Play Markers and NFL.com Game Center integration

Sign up for Game Rewind HERE!

Game Pass (Worldwide excluding US, Mexico, and U.S. Territories)
*All 2012 games live or on-demand in HD quality video!

*Live and on-demand streaming Preseason, Regular Season and Postseason games (archives include 2009-2011)

*Enhanced viewing features:  DVR, PiP, dual/quad view, Big Play Markers, live chat, home and away team radio for select games

*Includes NFL Network live stream and select archived shows (not available in Canada) and NFL RedZone (not available in UK)

Mobile and Tablet access included with subscription:  available on Android and iOS smartphones and tablets with free app download.With Game Pass, fans will get "Coaches Film", showing them exclusive angles that let fans watch and analyze the game like a coach! (number of camera angles depends on the subscription level)

*Fans can watch games in a condensed format which shows every play from an entire game, from opening kickoff to final whistle, commercial free in roughly 30 minutes. Includes penalties, coach's challenges, and plays under review

Sign up for Game Pass HERE!

Audio Pass (Worldwide)
*This subscription provides live radio broadcasts for every 2012 Saints game, with options for radio broadcasts of other NFL games

*Westwood One and Univision streams included for select National games

*Spanish audio available for select teams

*All games from 2009-11 are available on-demand

*NFL.com Game Center integration

Sign up for Audio Pass HERE!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

