 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Broadcast Information: Saints at Cowboys

Saints and Cowboys kickoff at Noon CT this Sunday on FOX

Dec 21, 2012 at 09:36 AM
ingram_bucs_article.jpg

Television:

Sunday's contest will be regionally televised by FOX (WVUE-8 locally) at Noon CT. FOX's broadcast team for the game is Kenny Albert, Daryl Johnston and Tony Siragusa.

Radio:
Sunday's contest can be heard throughout the Gulf Coast on the Saints Radio Network (870 AM or 105.3 FM serve as the flagship stations in the New Orleans area) with Jim Henderson handling play-by-play duties, Hokie Gajan as color analyst and Kristian Garic reporting from the Saints sideline.

A Spanish broadcast is also available in the Gulf Coast area on WFNO (830 AM) with Marco Garcia and Victor Quinonez on the call.

Below are more options on how to watch and listen to Sunday's game:

The New Orleans Saints and the NFL are providing fans that can't watch NFL games live or want to rewatch games on-demand some great opportunities!

There are different options for fans, in the United States and others internationally, to watch complete games (or condensed versions), listen to the gameday radio broadcast, watch highlights and have exclusive access to "Coaches Film" the same film from unique camera angles that NFL coaches and scouts watch to analyze games!

Below are descriptions of the different packages:

Game Rewind: (United State Only)

*NFL Game Rewind delivers to fans in the United States every play of every 2012 NFL Regular Season game online in HD and commercial-free, complete with DVR controls (after the game has aired on television).

*Last year, NFL.com introduced the "Condensed Games" feature to both Game Rewind and Game Pass allowing fans to watch every play, plus select replays of the biggest moments of each game in approximately 30 minutes.

NFL Game Rewind also provides archived games from the 2009 season to present day.

Sign up for Game Rewind **HERE**!

Game Pass (Worldwide excluding US, Mexico, and U.S. Territories)
*NFL Game Pass offers fans outside of the United States, Mexico, and U.S. Territories Regular Season game live or on-demand online in HD!

*NFL Game Pass offers full DVR controls to let fans pause, rewind, and replay live and archived game action. NFL Game Pass also provides archived games from the 2009 season to present day.

*Last year, NFL.com introduced the "Condensed Games" feature to both Game Rewind and Game Pass allowing fans to watch every play, plus select replays of the biggest moments of each game in approximately 30 minutes.

Sign up for Game Pass **HERE**!

Audio Pass (Worldwide)
*This subscription provides live radio broadcasts for every 2012 Saints game, with options for radio broadcasts of other NFL games

*Westwood One and Univision streams included for select National games

*Spanish audio available for select teams

*All games from 2009-11 are available on-demand

*NFL.com Game Center integration

Sign up for Audio Pass **HERE**!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans native Tyrann Mathieu takes step toward achieving goals with two-year extension to remain a Saint

'To have another opportunity to suit back up with these guys, help this whole city win, that means a lot to me'
news

5 Things to Know about Saints fullback Zander Horvath

Horvath played in 15 games in 2022 with Chargers and split 2023 on Chargers and Steelers practice squads
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with safety Tyrann Mathieu on two-year contract

Mathieu's 33 interceptions since entering the NFL in 2013 are tied for first in the NFL
news

Jimmy Graham to participate in row across Arctic Ocean

Former tight end will push his limits 
news

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu still comes out a winner at NFL Honors

'I should go after my dreams just like he did. I should keep chasing and never stop'
news

Jahri Evans comes up short in Hall of Fame bid

Former New Orleans Saints great was finalist for second straight year
news

New Orleans Saints great Jahri Evans learns Pro Football Hall of Fame fate on Thursday

Evans and cornerback Eric Allen are two of 15 modern-era players eligible for the Class of '24
news

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

McCoy replaced Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow
news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Davis replaces San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner
news

Rashid Shaheed latest in line of standout New Orleans Saints returners

'Even if they punt the ball and he gets it at the 15-yard line, and he returns it to the 30-yard line, he gets you in the best field position that's possible'
news

New Orleans Saints special teams finishes second in Rick Gosselin's 2023 annual rankings

Young Saints helped special teams reclaim standard of excellence
news

Rashid Shaheed, Demario Davis named to Associated Press All-Pro team

Shaheed voted to first-team; Davis voted to second-team and becomes second Saints player selected All-Pro five consecutive times
Advertising