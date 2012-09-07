Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Broadcast Information: New Orleans Saints vs Washington Redskins

New Orleans kicks off the 2012 regular season against Washington on FOX this Sunday

Sep 07, 2012 at 01:28 PM
The New Orleans Saints will host the Washington Redskins in their 2012 regular season opener on Sunday, September 9, at Noon Ct.

Television:
The contest will be regionally televised by FOX (WVUE-FOX8 locally). Kenny Albert will be handling play-by-play, Daryl Johnston is serving as color analyst and Tony Siragusa will be patrolling the sidelines.

Radio:
Sunday's contest can be heard throughout the Gulf Coast on the Saints Radio Network (870 AM or 105.3 FM serve as the flagship stations in the New Orleans area) with Jim Henderson handling play-by-play duties, Hokie Gajan as color analyst and Kristian Garic reporting from the Saints sideline.

A Spanish broadcast is also available in the Gulf Coast area on WFNO (830 AM) with Marco Garcia and Victor Quinonez on the call.

The game will be nationally broadcast on Dial Global with Chuck Cooperstein and Tony Boselli on the call.

Below are more options on how to watch and listen to Sunday's game:

Game Rewind: (United State Only)
*Game Rewind is perfect for fans who can't catch the Saints games live!

*This package offers all the 2012 NFL games on-demand in HD following the live broadcasts of the game

*This season's games will be available shortly after they are finished, while archived games from 2009-2011 are available now

*With Game Rewind, fans will get "Coaches Film", showing them exclusive angles that let fans watch and analyze the game like a coach! (number of camera angles depends on the subscription level)

*Fans can select a package just for Saints games, or purchase the full package to get every NFL game

*Fans can watch games in a condensed format which shows every play from an entire game, from opening kickoff to final whistle, commercial free in roughly 30 minutes. Includes penalties, coach's challenges, and plays under review.

*Enhanced viewing features: DVR, PiP, quad view, Big Play Markers and NFL.com Game Center integration

Sign up for Game Rewind HERE!

Game Pass (Worldwide excluding US, Mexico, and U.S. Territories)
*All 2012 games live or on-demand in HD quality video!

*Live and on-demand streaming Preseason, Regular Season and Postseason games (archives include 2009-2011)

*Enhanced viewing features: DVR, PiP, dual/quad view, Big Play Markers, live chat, home and away team radio for select games

*Includes NFL Network live stream and select archived shows (not available in Canada) and NFL RedZone (not available in UK)

*Mobile and Tablet access included with subscription: available on Android and iOS smartphones and tablets with free app download.

*With Game Pass, fans will get "Coaches Film", showing them exclusive angles that let fans watch and analyze the game like a coach! (number of camera angles depends on the subscription level)

*Fans can watch games in a condensed format which shows every play from an entire game, from opening kickoff to final whistle, commercial free in roughly 30 minutes. Includes penalties, coach's challenges, and plays under review

Sign up for Game Pass HERE!

Audio Pass (Worldwide)
*This subscription provides live radio broadcasts for every 2012 Saints game, with options for radio broadcasts of other NFL games

*Westwood One and Univision streams included for select National games

*Spanish audio available for select teams

*All games from 2009-11 are available on-demand

*NFL.com Game Center integration

Sign up for Audio Pass HERE!

