Broadcast Information: New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons

The Saints contest against the Atlanta Falcons this Thursday at at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome will air nationally on CBS/NFL Network's Thursday Night Football (7:25 pm CT). Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Phil Simms (color analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter) will call the game.

Fans can also watch on their desktop via nfl.com/watch. Fans that visit the NFL.com homepage during the game will see about a minute of live streaming. After a minute they'll be prompted to nfl.com/watch where they can authenticate their cable provider.

The Thursday night showdown will be broadcast nationally on Westwood One with Ian Eagle (play by play) and Tony Boselli (analyst).

As always, Sunday's contest will also be broadcast locally on WWL Radio (870 AM and 105.3 FM) with Jim Henderson, Hokie Gajan and Kristian Garic on the call.

The Saints will have a live Spanish radio broadcast on www.NewOrleansSaints.com and through the team's mobile app. All Saints games will be called by Marco Antonio Garcia (play-by-play) and Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst).

For Out-of-Market Fans:

NewOrleansSaints.com and the National Football League offering fans an incredible opportunity to catch NFL games this season LIVE or on-demand on your computer or tablet!

This year, Preseason Live and Game Rewind are combined into one product called Game Pass. International Gamepass remains the same.

Fans will have the ability to:

Watch live out of market preseason games (Does not include nationally-broadcast preseason games. Preseason games that are live on NFL Network will not be available live on phones but will be available in the archives.)*

Watch complete games online on-demand (or condensed versions)

*Listen to the gameday radio broadcast

*Available across multiple platforms (Connected TV devices, Mobile phones and tablets) PC web browser.

DVR Controls: Pause, rewind and replay live and archived game action.

Multiple Camera Angles: Watch games with picture-in-picture, dual and quad view modes, so you can watch multiple games on the same screen.

Big Play Markers: Instantly view the biggest and most pivotal plays of on-demand games

Archives: Relive all the NFL action with full replays of games from 2009-2014

NFL Game Pass (Domestic) is available for users in the follower territories: United States, Mexico, Bermuda, Antigua, The Bahamas and any U.S. Territories possessions and commonwealths (Including American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

You can sign up for a 7-day free trial! You will be billed at the end of the 7 days, unless you cancel in accordance with the applicable instructions. Cancel online anytime during your Free Trial. Sign up here.