Brees: "We Accomplished What We Hoped to Accomplish in Oxnard"

It feels like this week went by in a flash…

"It did go by fast and I felt like we got great work while we were here. I know guys are pretty sore at this point. Obviously now we get 48 hours to rest and prepare for the Raiders on Sunday night in Oakland. I think it's safe to say we accomplished what we hoped to accomplish by coming here. We were able to really maximize the amount of reps we were able to get, complete installation of both the offense and the defense and really able to focus on some of the important details of the offense and defense. Also, do some extra work that might have been hard to do back in New Orleans with the time restraints."

How important was it for you guys to complete your installation of the offense and defense?

"That was the point. The point was so that we could get out here, finish our installation and then we could maximize reps. We want to be outside we want to be on the grass. It's easier on the joints. We wanted to be able to hit and have some really physical practices. Obviously, the fact that we are playing the Raiders it made a lot of sense to come out here and try this venue. I feel like we got great work done while we were in New Orleans and it was great to be with our fans. That heat just takes it out of ya and you are only able to do so much."

With the third preseason game typically being the one starters play the most, does it feel any different this year with how the offseason was?

"No, we played these guys in the third preseason game two years ago. That mindset was just like this one is. This is the last significant amount of playing time the starters are going to get prior to the regular season. It's hard to believe but we are going to be in Green Bay in 13 days playing a game for real – first game of the regular season. It is right around the corner. We want to continue to progress as the preseason goes along and obviously improve from what we did last Saturday in our second game because this is the final rehearsal before the season."

How does this game compare to that preseason game against the Raiders two years ago?

"They are obviously a much better team than they were two years ago. I feel like we have the ability to be a better team than we were last year, two years ago or three years ago. I think that is the goal here – to continue to build this team and develop young guys. We are in position now where I think we are set for a great opportunity with all the pieces to the puzzle we have in place.