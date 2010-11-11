Brees Pays "Play 60" Visit to Magnolia Trace Elementary

QB Drew Brees traveled to Magnolia Trace Elementary in Mandeville, La. Thursday morning. He visited with school administrators in the Principal's office, spoke to students about the importance of good health and led the kids in fitness activities as part of NFL's PLAY 60 campaign, helping youth get 60 minutes of exercise a day.

On behalf of the NFL, Brees presented the school with a $10,000 NFL PLAY 60 grant for health and wellness programming or equipment.

" The 'Play 60' campaign is always something I have been passionate about," said Brees. "It was fun to come out here and get some exercise with a great group of kids."