Brees Named US National Ambassador Against Hunger for the United Nations World Food Programme

QB Drew Brees has been designated as US National Ambassador Against Hunger for the United Nations World Food Programme, it was announced Wednesday. Brees will funnel the same dedication and passion that make him an all-star on the field into his new humanitarian role.

"Right now, millions of people are at risk of starvation in the Horn of Africa. As the father of two, it's hard for me to imagine what it must be like for parents to watch helpless as their children suffer," said Brees.

The Super Bowl 2010's Most Valuable Player urges Americans to support efforts to provide life-saving assistance in the Horn of Africa. As a result of severe drought, high food prices and, in the case of Somalia, limited humanitarian access, more than 13 million people in the Horn are in need of assistance.

"In the 21st century, we shouldn't be talking about famine. There are agencies like WFP committed not only to responding to emergencies, but to putting in place longer-term solutions to hunger."

Drew and his wife Brittany founded the Brees Dream Foundation in 2003 with a mission to advance research in the fight against cancer and provide care, education and opportunities for children and families in need. With his recent support of WFP, Brees has committed himself to doing what he can to help the disadvantaged of the world.

"WFP is a team working towards a single goal and that's something I can relate to," Brees said. "What struck me is how little it takes to make a difference. $15 is enough to feed a hungry child or mother for an entire month through WFP. That's just 50 cents per day. "

WFP is rapidly moving life-saving food and nutritional products by sea, air and road with an aim to feed almost 11 million people in Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Uganda and Djibouti to address the needs of the most vulnerable, especially young children and their mothers. While initial donor support was strong, WFP requires an additional $240 million to meet the needs for the next six months.

"We are thrilled to welcome Drew Brees to join WFP's team as our US National Ambassador Against Hunger. The very same qualities that have brought him success, both on and off the football field, will make him an incredibly powerful and effective advocate for the hungry poor," said Bettina Luescher, WFP's Chief Spokesperson in North America.