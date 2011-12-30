Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Brees Named FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week

Saints QB was also selected as the NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Dec 30, 2011 at 09:25 AM

The NFL announced today that quarterback DREW BREES of the New Orleans Saints as the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week for games played on December 22-26.  

Brees completed 23 of 39 passes for 307 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in a 45-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Brees set a new single-season passing yardage record, eclipsing Dan Marino's mark set in 1984. This is Brees' second consecutive win in the Air category and third overall.

Brees was selected among three finalists in the Air category. The other FedEx Air NFL Players of the Week finalists were quarterbacks AARON RODGERS of the Green Bay Packers and MATTHEW STAFFORD of the Detroit Lions.

Fans voted for more than their favorite players. The weekly FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards are also a win for local communities. Along with the player awards, FedEx is making a $2,000 donation in each of the winning players' names to the local Junior Achievement area offices in Greater New Orleans and Western New York. The funding is used to help U.S. small business development, by educating the next generation of entrepreneurs on how to start and grow their own businesses.

During the week leading up to Super Bowl XLVI, FedEx plans to announce the 2011 FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year in Indianapolis, as well as make a $25,000 donation in each winning player's name to Junior Achievement chapters in the players' cities.  

Fans can still vote for the FedEx Small Business of the Week by visiting NFL.com/FedEx to cast their vote for one of three small business nominees. FedEx will award $5,000 each week to the small business that receives the most online votes, which will be announced every Tuesday. The program then culminates in recognizing the FedEx Small Business of the Year with an all-inclusive trip to Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis.

As the Official Delivery Service Sponsor of the NFL, Super Bowl and Pro Bowl, FedEx understands the need for a winning game plan, and created the Air & Ground program to highlight superior on-field performance among the league's top-performing quarterbacks and running backs. Follow FedEx on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter @FedExDelivers and track the conversation at #FedExNFL

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints may incorporate more hurry-up into the offense

'Maybe that's something that can benefit us as we continue to go through this season'
news

New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau takes Jacksonville loss personally; teammates rally to his side

'I ain't worried about Fos not making that play. I don't feel like we should be in that position right there'
news

New Orleans Saints defense out to avoid slow start against Jacksonville Jaguars

'The way we took the second half (against Houston), that's how we need to start every game'
news

New Orleans Saints fast-track recuperation with Thursday game in sight

'It's the next game up, you've got to be ready to go. Ain't no excuses, just find a way'
news

New Orleans Saints red zone issues reared head again against Texans

'We have the talent to do the right things, but we have to do the right things, even if the look may change'
news

New Orleans Saints defense prepares for Texans' veteran-looking, rookie quarterback

'I told the team that I think the quarterback is playing at a high level, and I'm not talking about a high level for a rookie'
news

Effective run game can help carry New Orleans Saints offense

'I think once we kind of get our feet rolling and our cleats in the ground and get the O-line pushing and kind of get them feeling good and feeling it, it's hard to stop our run game'
news

New Orleans Saints warmed up in red zone Sunday, aim to keep it hot going forward

'Let's just keep holding ourselves to that standard'
news

Kicker Blake Grupe named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Rookie earns honor after drilling two 50-yard field goals, making all four extra points
news

New Orleans Saints defense rose to occasion against Patriots, shut out opponent in third consecutive season

'They're difficult to come by. I thought our guys did a good job of finishing out the game'
news

Alvin Kamara sets New Orleans Saints touchdown record

Running back moves past Saints legend Marques Colston
news

New Orleans Saints expect cerebral attack from New England

'I know the challenge, and I know going to bed that night I will be extremely exhausted mentally'
Advertising