Brees Named FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week

The NFL announced today that quarterback DREW BREES of the New Orleans Saints as the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week for games played on December 22-26.

Brees completed 23 of 39 passes for 307 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in a 45-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Brees set a new single-season passing yardage record, eclipsing Dan Marino's mark set in 1984. This is Brees' second consecutive win in the Air category and third overall.

Brees was selected among three finalists in the Air category. The other FedEx Air NFL Players of the Week finalists were quarterbacks AARON RODGERS of the Green Bay Packers and MATTHEW STAFFORD of the Detroit Lions.

Fans voted for more than their favorite players. The weekly FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards are also a win for local communities. Along with the player awards, FedEx is making a $2,000 donation in each of the winning players' names to the local Junior Achievement area offices in Greater New Orleans and Western New York. The funding is used to help U.S. small business development, by educating the next generation of entrepreneurs on how to start and grow their own businesses.

During the week leading up to Super Bowl XLVI, FedEx plans to announce the 2011 FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year in Indianapolis, as well as make a $25,000 donation in each winning player's name to Junior Achievement chapters in the players' cities.

Fans can still vote for the FedEx Small Business of the Week by visiting NFL.com/FedEx to cast their vote for one of three small business nominees. FedEx will award $5,000 each week to the small business that receives the most online votes, which will be announced every Tuesday. The program then culminates in recognizing the FedEx Small Business of the Year with an all-inclusive trip to Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis.