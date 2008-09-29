Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Brees Dream Foundation Receives 257K Grant from Harrah's Foundation

Sep 29, 2008 at 08:49 AM 
    <span>              <span style="">NEW ORLEANS</span> – Sept. 29, 2008 – Harrah's Foundation has awarded a $257,000 grant to fund the Edible Schoolyard New Orleans, which is modeled after the world-famous Edible Schoolyard founded by chef Alice Waters in Berkeley, Calif. Harrah's Foundation is awarding the grant through the Brees Dream Foundation's Operation Kids initiative. Harrah's Foundation Trustee and Central Division President for Harrah's Entertainment, Inc. John Payne will present the check to the New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees and Brittany Brees on Tuesday, Sept. 30. The presentation takes place at 5:30 p.m. at the Samuel J. Green Charter School at 2319 Valence Street.

"My wife Brittany and I established the Brees Dream Foundation to provide care, education and opportunities for children facing adversity," said Brees. "We are proud to partner with Harrah's Foundation to help make many children's dreams of a better life a reality." The Brees Dream Foundation's Operation Kids initiative has contributed over $1.6 million to the New Orleans community since its inception in June 2007. For more information on its ongoing goals and fundraising efforts, please visit www.drewbrees.com.

The Harrah's Foundation grant will be used to complete the construction of an organic teaching garden at Green Charter School and to develop the Edible Schoolyard program at Arthur Ashe Charter School. The Edible Schoolyard program aims to revive and promote the rich gardening and culinary heritages of New Orleans while providing hands-on growing and cooking experience for public school students. Students in grades K through 8 participate in gardening and cooking lessons that reinforce classroom coursework in core subjects, including science, social studies, language and mathematics.

"The project is much more than a stand-alone gardening or cooking program," said Dr. Tony Recasner, President of FirstLine Schools, Inc., the organization that oversees Green and Ashe charter schools. "It is an educational initiative that uses food and growing traditions of New Orleans to nurture, educate and empower our youth while building community. The Harrah's Foundation gift will help our students and garden to continue to thrive and grow."

"Harrah's is committed to the well-being of all the communities in which we operate," said Payne. "It is a privilege to have the opportunity to support the efforts of the Brees Foundation, Operation Kids and the Edible Schoolyard to improve the lives of children in New Orleans."

The Green School is in the process of transforming a large area of school property into an Edible Teaching Garden, complete with an outdoor classroom, outdoor kitchen, potting shed and garden areas to organically grow seasonal produce and vegetables. Design work is underway to develop an Edible Kitchen where produce will be prepared and shared as part of the students' coursework.

About the Harrah's Foundation
The Harrah's Foundation is a private, 501(c)(3) foundation established to provide financial support to qualified organizations in communities where Harrah's employees live and work. Established in 2002, the Harrah's Foundation is funded by Harrah's Entertainment properties and supports social reinvestment programs by funding eligible 501(c)(3) organizations dedicated to seniors, education and civic programs. Since its formation, the Harrah's Foundation has committed nearly $63 million to nonprofit organizations throughout the United States. More information is available at http://www.harrahscommunityrelations.com.

Last year, "BusinessWeek" magazine named Harrah's the "most generous cash giver as a percent of pre-tax profits" among the 500 companies that comprise the Standard & Poor's stock index.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund collaborates with Greater New Orleans Foundation for emergency matching grants to local nonprofits for Hurricane Ida relief

Renewal Fund also donates $500,000 to Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans and World Central Kitchen
news

Following initial Gayle Benson donation to Hurricane Ida relief, NFL family steps up to support

Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, and the National Football League Foundation have all donated $1 million each
news

Statement from Gayle Benson and the New Orleans Saints regarding Hurricane Ida

Saints owner makes initial $1 million donation toward Gulf Coast Renewal Fund
news

Luke Siegel, a New Orleans Saints fan befriended by former quarterback Drew Brees following a serious accident, has died

Family announces 15-year-old died after battling Covid pneumonia
news

Oak Grove's Ryan Gregory named Saints 2020-21 High School Coach of the Year nominee

Oak Grove High School's football program will receive a $1,500 donation
news

New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead makes use of All-Pro characteristics off the field, too

Partnership with Scholars brings first location to New Orleans: 'I just go with the things I'm passionate about'
news

NFL Foundation Grassroots Program accepting grant proposals through June 30

Non-profit community-based organizations can apply grant toward capital improvement projects
news

Saints legend Michael Lewis teams up with USA Football for 'Summer Blitz' event in New Orleans

Registration for the June 12th event is free and open now
news

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan continues to expand his reach

All-Pro partners with Crescent City Corps to provide leadership, community engagement training for police officers
news

New Orleans Saints contribute to the #SayHerName Campaign

New Orleans Saints and players contribute over $300,000 to local and national organizations that support #SayHerName
news

Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation announces $1 million contribution to UNCF

The gift will provide critical scholarships and support to assist minority students from Louisiana and across the United States
news

New Orleans Saints, Crown Royal reward community leaders

Three local fans honored with a 'That Deserves a Crown' surprise
Advertising