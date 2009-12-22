Brees and Shaper Among Leading Vote Getters

<span style=""><span style="text-decoration: underline;">NEARLY 90 MILLION ALL-STAR VOTES CAST BY FANS ON NFL.COM MANNING, BREES, FAVRE TOP VOTE-GETTERS</span>

Teams to be Announced on Pro Bowl Selection Show December 29 on NFL Network

Indianapolis Colts quarterback PEYTON MANNING received 1,545,642 votes to lead all NFL All-Stars in fan balloting for the 2010 Pro Bowl, NFL.com announced today. Fan voting ended on Monday, December 21.

There was a record 89.87 million votes cast on NFL.com and on wireless phones. Fans cast 84.87 million votes on NFL.com and five million votes on their wireless phones.

The AFC and NFC All-Star squads are based on the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third towards determining the 43-man rosters that represent the American Football Conference and National Football Conference in the Pro Bowl. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on December 22 - 23.

The teams will be announced on Tuesday, December 29 on a special NFL Total Access 2010 Pro Bowl Selection Show on NFL Network.

New Orleans Saints quarterback DREW BREES (1,485,397) ranks second overall, while Minnesota Vikings quarterback BRETT FAVRE (1,466,687 votes), Minnesota Vikings running back ADRIAN PETERSON (1,393,688 votes) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver LARRY FITZGERALD (888,002 votes) round out the top five on NFL.com.

The 2010 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, January 31, 2010 and televised live on ESPN at 7:20 PM ET from Dolphin Stadium in South Florida, also the site of Super Bowl XLIV a week later on Sunday, February 7.

The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its all-star teams. It was the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.

Listed below are the top 10 offensive and defensive vote-getters, the top five rookie-vote getters, and the players with the most fan votes at each position:

NFL ALL-STAR TOP-TEN VOTE-GETTERS



QB Peyton Manning, Colts 1,545,642

QB Drew Brees, Saints 1,485,397

QB Brett Favre, Vikings 1,466,687

RB Adrian Peterson, Vikings 1,393,688

WR Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals 888,002

TE Dallas Clark, Colts 825,625

RB Chris Johnson, Titans 820,789

QB Tom Brady, Patriots 801,461

WR Andre Johnson, Texans 738,397

WR Reggie Wayne, Colts 729,935

NFL ALL-STAR TOP FIVE ROOKIE VOTE-GETTERS

WR Percy Harvin, Vikings 408,278/KR 346,289

T Michael Oher, Ravens 206,552

OLB Clay Matthews, Packers 195,110

OLB Brian Cushing, Texans 164,747

OLB Brian Orakpo, Redskins 133,880

AFC LEADING VOTE-GETTERS BY POSITION

QB Peyton Manning, Colts 1,545,642 ... DE Dwight Freeney, Colts 562,130

RB Chris Johnson, Titans 820,789 ... IL Vince Wilfork, Patriots 294,798

FB Le'Ron McClain, Ravens 223,974 ... OLB James Harrison, Steelers 283,693

WR Andre Johnson, Texans 738,397 ... ILB Ray Lewis, Ravens 383,730

TE Dallas Clark, Colts 825,625 ... CB Champ Bailey, Broncos 443,018

T Jake Long, Dolphins 286,482 ... SS Troy Polamalu, Steelers 422,311

G Alan Faneca, Jets 306,768 ... FS Ed Reed, Ravens 390,235

C Jeff Saturday, Colts 597,466 ... P Shane Lechler, Raiders 149,892

K Adam Vinatieri, Colts 187,788 ... ST Joshua Cribbs, Browns 168,372

KR Joshua Cribbs, Browns 197,548

NFC LEADING VOTE-GETTERS BY POSITION