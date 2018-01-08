Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Brees and Jordan are nominated for Wild Card weekend award

Both players were able to perform in clutch situations against the Panthers.

Jan 07, 2018 at 10:49 PM

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and defensive end Cameron Jordan have been nominated for Castrol Edge Clutch Performer of the Week after their performance during the Wild Card Playoff game against the Carolina Panthers. The award is given to the best performer or performance of the week that represents strength in key moments.

Brees won the award during Week 11 after defeating the Washington Redskins.

Last Sunday, Brees completed 23-of-33 passes (69.6%) for 376 yards, two touchdown passes, and had a 115.2 passer rating.

Jordan finished the game with  three tackles (two solo), a postseason career-high two passes defensed and one sack. Jordan put  crucial pressure on Carolina's quarterback, Cam Newton, with :41 seconds left and forced and intentional grounding penalty.

Other nominees for the award are: Quarterback Marcus Mariota (Titans), wide receiver Julio Jones (Falcons), and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (Jaguars).

Fans may vote for one of these five performers on www.nfl.com/castrol-edge through Friday at 3 PM ET to determine the Castrol Edge Clutch Performer of the Week. The winner will be announced Friday on NFL Total Access on NFL Network and then posted on NFL.com.

