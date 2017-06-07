Breaux and Daniel's Celebrity Black and Gold Softball Game will take place June 7

New Orleans Saints cornerback Delvin Breaux and quarterback Chase Daniel will host the 2017 Black and Gold Celebrity Softball game on Wednesday, June 7 at Turchin Stadium at Tulane University.

Breaux and Daniel will be joined by Saints teammates including Drew Brees.

Enjoy the home run derby, autographs, auction items and kids running the bases.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., the home run derby is at 6:30 and the game starts at 7:15 p.m.

General admission tickets are $10. Kids under 12 years old, teachers and military with ID are FREE. Buy tickets here.

Parking for the event is $5.