Breaux and Daniel's Celebrity Black and Gold Softball Game will take place June 7

The Celebrity Black and Gold Softball Game begins at 6:30 p.m. at Tulane

Jun 07, 2017 at 02:30 AM

Tim Lelito's Celebrity Black and Gold Softball Game

Photos from Tim Lelito's Celebrity Black and Gold Softball Game on Wednesday, May 25, 2016. Photos by Layne Murdoch Jr. New Orleans Saints photos.

New Orleans Saints cornerback Delvin Breaux and quarterback Chase Daniel will host the 2017 Black and Gold Celebrity Softball game on Wednesday, June 7 at Turchin Stadium at Tulane University.

Breaux and Daniel will be joined by Saints teammates including Drew Brees.

Enjoy the home run derby, autographs, auction items and kids running the bases. 

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., the home run derby is at 6:30 and the game starts at 7:15 p.m.

General admission tickets are $10. Kids under 12 years old, teachers and military with ID are FREE. Buy tickets here.

Parking for the event is $5.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Son of a Saint and Team Gleason.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

