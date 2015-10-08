 Skip to main content
Breast Cancer Awareness spotlight - Shelly Raynal

Raynal was honorary captain for Sunday night game against Cowboys

Oct 08, 2015 at 02:28 AM
100715_raynal_articleimagefinal.jpg


Shelly Raynal was honorary captain for Sunday night's New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Raynal, a native New Orleanian and lifelong Saints fan, is a two-time breast cancer survivor.

Raynal is the director of public affairs at Holy Cross School and she sketches and paints in her spare time. She says Holy Cross School has all been very flexible and supportive throughout the entire process.

She is a devoted wife and mother, daughter, sister and friend.

"My husband and kids, have very much been there for me," Raynal said of her husband, Gerald, and sons Greogry and Spencer. "I couldn't have done it without their love and support."

Raynal is extremely grateful for her experience at Ochsner, where she received her treatment.

"My team at Ochsner always listened to me, no question was ever ridiculous," she said. "They have really helped me through this."

The Saints were honored to have Raynal share her story for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

