Breaking down the 2014 NFL draft class

A look at where the players came from

May 12, 2014 at 02:32 AM

Here's a breakdown of the players selected in this past weekend's NFL draft, by position, school and conference.

Position (underclassmen)

Center 10 (2)

Guard 16 (3)

Tackle 19 (3)

Defensive End  25 (6)

Defensive Tackle 12 (2)

Linebacker 37 (5)

Kicker 2

Punter 1

Nose Tackle 2 (1)

Quarterback 14 (2)

Running Back 22 (10)

Defensive Back 53 (8)

Wide Receiver 33 (14)

Tight End 10 (5)

Total: 256 (61)

COLLEGES

Alabama 8

Arizona 3

Arizona State 3

Arkansas 4

Arkansas State 1

Auburn 4

Ball State 2

Baylor 5

Bloomsburg 1

Boise State 3

Boston College 4

Brigham Young 1

Buffalo 1

California 2

Central Florida 2

Clemson 5

Coastal Carolina 2

Colorado 1

Colorado State 2

Concordia, St. Paul 1

Connecticut 2

Duke 1

Eastern Illinois 1

Florida 4

Florida Atlantic 2

Florida State 7

Fresno State 2

Furman 1

Georgia 2

Georgia Southern 2

Georgia State 1

Georgia Tech 3

Illinois State 1

Indiana 2

Iowa 3

Iowa State 1

Kansas State 1

Kent State 1

Kentucky 1

Liberty 1

Lindenwood 1

Louisiana State 9

Louisiana Tech 2

Louisville 4

Maine 1

Marist 1

Marshall 1

Maryland 1

Massachusetts 1

McGill 1

Memphis 1

Miami 3

Michigan 3

Michigan State 1

Middle Tennessee 1

Minnesota 2

Mississippi 1

Mississippi State 1

Missouri 4

Montana 1

Murray State 1

Nebraska 3

Nevada 1

North Carolina 5

North Carolina State 1

North Dakota State 1

Northern Illinois 2

Northwest Missouri State 1

Notre Dame 8

Ohio 1

Ohio State 6

Oklahoma 4
Oklahoma State 1

Oregon 4

Oregon State 2

Penn State 3

Pittsburg State 1

Pittsburgh 3

Portland State 1

Princeton 1

Purdue 2

Rice 1

Saginaw Valley State 1

San Diego State 2

San Jose State 2

South Carolina 2

South Dakota 1

South Florida 1

Southern California 3

Southern Methodist 2

Southern Mississippi 1

Stanford 6

Syracuse 2

Tennessee 3

Tennessee State 2

Texas A&M 3

Texas Christian 1

Texas Tech 2

Towson 1

Tulane 1

UCLA 5

Utah 2

Utah State 2

Vanderbilt 3

Virginia 3

Virginia Tech 3

Wake Forest 1

Washington 2

Washington State 1

West Virginia 2

Western Kentucky 2

Wisconsin 5

Wyoming 2

CONFERENCES

American Athletic Conference 12

Atlantic Coast Conference 42

Big Sky Conference 2

Big South Conference 3

Big Ten Conference 30

Big Twelve Conference 17

Colonial Athletic Association 2

Conference USA 9

Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference 1

Independent 9

Ivy League 1

Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association 3

Mid-American Conference 8

Missouri Valley Football Conference 3

Mountain West Conference 16

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference 1

Ohio Valley Conference 4

Pacific Twelve Conference 34

Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference 1

Pioneer Football League 1

Quebec Student Sports Foundation 1

Southeastern Conference 49

Southern Conference 3

 Sun Belt Conference 4

