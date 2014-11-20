Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Brandin Cooks' top 2014 plays

A look at Brandin Cooks' top plays from training camp to the regular season

Nov 20, 2014 at 06:54 AM

Drew Brees to Brandin Cooks for 40 yds vs 49ers

**

Drew Brees' 31-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks**

Brandin Cooks' 4-yard TD run against the Packers

Brandin Cooks' tip catch vs Packers

Brandin Cooks' 50-yard TD reception vs Packers

Brandin Cooks' 28-yard run vs Cleveland Browns

Brandin Cooks' first NFL touchdown

Brandin Cooks up a 25-yard touchdown against the St. Louis Rams

Brandin Cooks jukes into open space

Play of the Day: Brandin Cooks races down field

Play of the Day: Brandin Cooks' deep catch

Play of the Day: Brandin Cooks' Leaping Catch

**

**

