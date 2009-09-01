Blair Buras and Eileen Arnold Selected as 2009 Saintsations Choreographers/Rehearsal Directors

Blair Buras has recently returned to Baton Rouge from Houston where she danced with the Houston Metropolitan Dance Company and worked as a nutrition coach for Life Time Fitness. She is a graduate of Louisiana State University where she received a BS in Dietetics, a minor in dance, and a MS in human nutrition. While in Houston she completed a dietetic internship and passed the national exam to become a Registered Dietitian. She began her dance training at Creative Dance Center in Covington, Louisiana where she was a member of a modern dance company , The Dance Players. She continued her dance education at Tari's School of Dance where she was a member of Tari's Company. While at LSU, she performed with the LSU Dance Ensemble and was an LSU Golden Girl for five years serving as captain and choreographer from 2002-2004. Blair has taught dance in Louisiana (Tari's School of Dance) and Houston (Connolly Dance Arts) and has choreographed for various groups, including most recently the New Orleans Saintsations.