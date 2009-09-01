Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Blair Buras and Eileen Arnold Selected as 2009 Saintsations Choreographers/Rehearsal Directors

Sep 01, 2009 at 07:38 AM
Buras,-Blair-133.jpg

 Blair Buras

 
Eileen133.jpg

 Eileen Arnold

Blair Buras has recently returned to Baton Rouge from Houston where she danced with the Houston Metropolitan Dance Company  and worked as a nutrition coach for Life Time Fitness. She is a graduate of Louisiana State University where she received a BS in  Dietetics, a minor in dance, and a MS in human nutrition. While in Houston she completed a dietetic internship and passed the national  exam to become a Registered Dietitian. She began her dance training at Creative Dance Center in Covington, Louisiana where she was a  member of a modern dance company , The Dance Players. She continued her dance education at Tari's School of Dance where she  was a member of Tari's Company. While at LSU, she performed with the LSU Dance Ensemble and was an LSU Golden Girl for five years  serving as captain and choreographer from 2002-2004. Blair has taught dance in Louisiana (Tari's School of Dance) and Houston  (Connolly Dance Arts) and has choreographed for various groups, including most recently the New Orleans Saintsations.

Eileen Arnold began her professional dance career as a master teacher and choreographer for the Jason Michaels Energy Source Dance  Workshops and continues to teach master classes and set choreography for studios all across the country. She expanded her talents to  include production choreography in shows for the Beau Rivage, Grand, Treasure Chest, and President's Casinos. Around the same time,  Eileen began Elite Dance Academy, LLC, a very successful studio now located in Mandeville, LA just north of New Orleans. Her choreography  and competitive team continues to receive accolades and awards from every attended competition. Eileen has choreographed for the Junior  Miss Pageants and numerous dance teams. She has judged and taught for some of the hottest dance competitions around, such as Fire & Ice, Star Systems, and Dance Xplosion. Eileen is married to her husband, Michael, with two beautiful girls.

