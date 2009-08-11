Black and Gold Bash To Benefit Foundations

<span>On August 12th and 13th, Nacho Mama's in Elmwood will be hosting a two-day Saints' kickoff party!

Beginning at 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12th, there will be a Sauza Tequila Tasting Party with the $10 admission fee going to Saints' Head Coach Sean Payton's "Play It Forward Foundation" and The Gregg Williams Foundation. In addition to the aforementioned Tasting Party, there will also be a silent auction that will include special Saints memorabilia, as well as special guest appearances and special tasting flights.

The party will continue on Thursday evening at Nacho Mama's from 7:00-10:00 p.m. with an outdoor blowout featuring CHEE WEEZ. Sponsored by Sauza Tequila, Landshark and Corona, there will not he a cover charge for this event, which will feature drink specials and prize giveaways throughout the evening. VIP Tickets are $25 and include food, drinks and prime seats.

For more information on the two nights festivities, please call Amber Snyder at 504.736.1188.