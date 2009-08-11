Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Black and Gold Bash To Benefit Foundations

Aug 11, 2009 at 04:00 AM
black-and-gold-bash-to-benefit-foundations-d72c1.jpg 
    <span>On August 12th and 13th, Nacho Mama's in Elmwood will be hosting a two-day Saints' kickoff party!

Beginning at 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12th, there will be a Sauza Tequila Tasting Party with the $10 admission fee going to Saints' Head Coach Sean Payton's "Play It Forward Foundation" and The Gregg Williams Foundation. In addition to the aforementioned Tasting Party, there will also be a silent auction that will include special Saints memorabilia, as well as special guest appearances and special tasting flights.

The party will continue on Thursday evening at Nacho Mama's from 7:00-10:00 p.m. with an outdoor blowout featuring CHEE WEEZ. Sponsored by Sauza Tequila, Landshark and Corona, there will not he a cover charge for this event, which will feature drink specials and prize giveaways throughout the evening. VIP Tickets are $25 and include food, drinks and prime seats.

For more information on the two nights festivities, please call Amber Snyder at 504.736.1188.

Nacho Mama's is located in the Elmwood Shopping Center at 1000 South Clearview Parkway.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jameis Winston, Cam Jordan and the Saints team up to help Louisiana

FORNOLA pledge will build back communities affected by Hurricane Ida
news

New Orleans Saints host Blue Cross Foundation's Angel Award recipients during 2021 season 

Nine honorees awarded for improving the lives of Louisiana's young people
news

New Orleans Saints, NFL FLAG Regional Football Tournament set for October 30

NFL FLAG to donate 100% of registration fees to Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund
news

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund focus donations on hard hit areas

Gayle Benson: "We must rely on those on the frontlines in these communities to let us know in real time what they need"
news

Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund collaborates with Greater New Orleans Foundation for emergency matching grants to local nonprofits for Hurricane Ida relief

Renewal Fund also donates $500,000 to Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans and World Central Kitchen
news

Following initial Gayle Benson donation to Hurricane Ida relief, NFL family steps up to support

Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, and the National Football League Foundation have all donated $1 million each
news

Statement from Gayle Benson and the New Orleans Saints regarding Hurricane Ida

Saints owner makes initial $1 million donation toward Gulf Coast Renewal Fund
news

Luke Siegel, a New Orleans Saints fan befriended by former quarterback Drew Brees following a serious accident, has died

Family announces 15-year-old died after battling Covid pneumonia
news

Oak Grove's Ryan Gregory named Saints 2020-21 High School Coach of the Year nominee

Oak Grove High School's football program will receive a $1,500 donation
news

New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead makes use of All-Pro characteristics off the field, too

Partnership with Scholars brings first location to New Orleans: 'I just go with the things I'm passionate about'
news

NFL Foundation Grassroots Program accepting grant proposals through June 30

Non-profit community-based organizations can apply grant toward capital improvement projects
news

Saints legend Michael Lewis teams up with USA Football for 'Summer Blitz' event in New Orleans

Registration for the June 12th event is free and open now
Advertising