Black and Gold Bash To Benefit Foundations

<span>On August 12th and 13th, Nacho Mama's in Elmwood will be hosting a two-day Saints' kickoff party!
Beginning at 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12th, there will be a Sauza Tequila Tasting Party with the $10 admission fee going to Saints' Head Coach Sean Payton's "Play It Forward Foundation" and The Gregg Williams Foundation. In addition to the aforementioned Tasting Party, there will also be a silent auction that will include special Saints memorabilia, as well as special guest appearances and special tasting flights.
The party will continue on Thursday evening at Nacho Mama's from 7:00-10:00 p.m. with an outdoor blowout featuring CHEE WEEZ. Sponsored by Sauza Tequila, Landshark and Corona, there will not he a cover charge for this event, which will feature drink specials and prize giveaways throughout the evening. VIP Tickets are $25 and include food, drinks and prime seats.
For more information on the two nights festivities, please call Amber Snyder at 504.736.1188.
Nacho Mama's is located in the Elmwood Shopping Center at 1000 South Clearview Parkway.