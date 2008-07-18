Benson Finalizes Deal for WVUE

<span>After only two months, the FCC has approved Tom Benson and his Louisiana Media Company to officially take ownership of WVUE-TV FOX 8, it was announced today. The television station, the latest in Benson's efforts to invest in New Orleans and the city's economic infrastructure, will be an independent entity from his other businesses.

"This is a proud day for me, and a good day for the city of New Orleans," said Benson. "It's important to keep major employers in this city owned by local people – I believe that is a key factor in rebuilding our area. And WVUE will be a completely independent entity from my other businesses. We have a very good management team there, and they will operate independently as such with no pressure or agenda placed upon them."

With the purchase now completed and swiftly approved by the FCC, WVUE becomes the only locally-owned television news station in the market. A New Orleans native, Benson also owns sports franchises, banks, real estate holdings and automobile dealerships in the region, all major employers, who contribute a great deal to the region's economy.

Benson, who praised the Emmis Communications Corporation in their manner of completing the transaction, has officially announced that Joe Cook will serve as not only as the President for the newly created Louisiana Media Company but will also oversee the daily operations of WVUE-TV FOX 8. Cook brings more than 30 years of broadcast experience to the post.

Benson's purchase of WVUE-TV FOX 8 is the first action of what will be a series of media acquisitions by the newly created Louisiana Media Company.

"The goal in creating the Louisiana Media Company is to bring a global media group together and headquarter it in New Orleans," Benson stated on May 5th. "Through this company, we will compete on all levels in the broadcast sector, through high-tech internet and digital platforms and also take advantage of the movie industry's needs here in New Orleans through a variety of production related endeavors."