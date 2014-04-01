Ben Grubbs' charity softball game set for May 21 at Zephyr Field

New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl guard Ben Grubbs wants revenge – but it's all for a good cause.

Grubbs is hosting his annual charity softball game Wednesday, May 21 at Zephyr Field in Metairie with more than 30 current Saints players expected to participate.

The second annual Ben Grubbs #66 Foundation softball showdown features a fun-filled Home Run Derby at 6 p.m. followed by a game with the Saints offense playing the Saints defense.

The defense trounced the offense 10-2 in last year's contest, so Grubbs and his offensive teammates are already plotting ways to get even.

"The players had a great time last year, but the offense wasn't happy with the final score," Grubbs said in a news release issued by his foundation. "We raised a lot of money to help the Boys and Girls Clubs in the New Orleans area, and this year we want to continue with that success. It's family-friendly for the fans and I appreciate everyone who comes out and supports us."