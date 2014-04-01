Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Ben Grubbs' charity softball game set for May 21 at Zephyr Field

More than 30 teammates expected to attend

Apr 01, 2014 at 01:27 AM

New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl guard Ben Grubbs wants revenge – but it's all for a good cause.

Grubbs is hosting his annual charity softball game Wednesday, May 21 at Zephyr Field in Metairie with more than 30 current Saints players expected to participate.

Tickets are available at all New Orleans Ticketmaster locations, Ticketmaster Charge by Phone (1-800-745-3000), online at Ticketmaster.com and at the Zephyr Field ticket office.

The second annual Ben Grubbs #66 Foundation softball showdown features a fun-filled Home Run Derby at 6 p.m. followed by a game with the Saints offense playing the Saints defense.

The defense trounced the offense 10-2 in last year's contest, so Grubbs and his offensive teammates are already plotting ways to get even.

"The players had a great time last year, but the offense wasn't happy with the final score," Grubbs said in a news release issued by his foundation. "We raised a lot of money to help the Boys and Girls Clubs in the New Orleans area, and this year we want to continue with that success. It's family-friendly for the fans and I appreciate everyone who comes out and supports us."

Proceeds from the event will benefit the not-for-profit 501(c)(3) Ben Grubbs #66 Foundation, which supports local Boys and Girls Clubs. For more information on Grubbs' foundation, which was founded in 2009, visit www.bengrubbs66.com.

