Behind the Facemask- Mark Ingram

NewOrleansSaints.com is giving fans an opportunity to submit their questions for their favorite players. Throughout training camp, the Saints will announce a selected player via the team's Twitter account (@Saints) and fans will be able to reply with questions.

On Friday, fans were able to submit questions for RB Mark Ingram.

Ingram was drafted by the Saints in 2011 in the first round from the University of Alabama. The 2009 Heisman Trophy winner missed six games for the Saints last season but still enjoyed a productive season.

Ingram carried 122 times for 474 yards (3.9 avg.) and scored five touchdowns as a rookie while sharing the backfield with veteran running backs Darren Sproles, Pierre Thomas, and Chris Ivory. The former member of the Alabama Crimson Tide was especially effective when used in short yardage, converting on 10-of-12 (83.3%) attempts on third-and-one.

Below are Ingram's responses to some questions submitted by fans:

How is camp going so far?

"It's going well. It is great to be back out there with the team running around and working towards winning a championship. Camp is going great so far."

What advice would you give a running back hoping to make it to the NFL?

"You just have to work hard. You have to work harder than the next man. You have to practice and train hard. You have to be a student of the game. You have to do things that other people aren't doing to give yourself an advantage on the field. You have to keep your body healthy and stay focused."

What are your personal expectations of the team?

"I just want to go out and become a better player every day. Every day that I step on the field, I want to improve in some form or fashion. As far as the team, I just want to go out there and contribute any way that I can to help this team win a championship. That is our ultimate goal, to win a Super Bowl. That is what I want to do."

How do you feel your role will change this season?

"This is my second year in the system so I am a little more comfortable and more familiar with all of the plays and the speed of the game. Maybe get some more touches or be in more packages where I can contribute in more ways."

What is your favorite song to get pumped up to before a game?

"I have lots of favorite songs. I listen to Young Jeezy, I listen to Lil Wayne, I listen to a little bit of everybody. I listen to rap and hip-hop. I like a lot of different songs that get me pumped. I have a gameday playlist that just consists of a lot of my favorite artists and a lot of my favorite songs."

What is your favorite Olympic event to watch?

"I like track and field. I ran track in high school so that is my favorite event to watch. I love all of them. I watch gymnastics, I watch swimming, I watch all of it but my favorite sport to watch is track."

What do you like to do in your off time?

"I am real laid back guy. I like to hang out with my friends, have a good time, play video games, watch movies and just chill. I just like to relax and have a good time. I am usually down for whatever."

What is your favorite part about New Orleans?

"It is a city like no other. There are so many great things about this city. You could always have some live music somewhere. Plus, all of the festivities that we have like Mardi Gras. How supportive they are of their sports, the Saints and the Hornets, any team they have, they are so supportive of it. I just like everything about the city. I am glad to be a part of New Orleans."

What is your favorite restaurant in New Orleans?

"My favorite is Mr. John's Steakhouse on St. Charles. It was one of the first restaurants I went to in New Orleans. I have a special attachment to that place. They have one of the best steaks I have ever tasted. That is one of my favorites. There are so many great places to eat around here but that was the first one I went to when I came to New Orleans."

What is like to be a member of the New Orleans Saints?