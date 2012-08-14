Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Behind the Facemask: Courtney Roby

Fans were able to submit questions for WR Courtney Roby to the Saints Twitter account

Aug 14, 2012 at 07:51 AM
roby_article.jpg

NewOrleansSaints.com is giving fans an opportunity to submit their questions for their favorite players as part of our Behind the Facemask series. Throughout training camp, the Saints will announce a selected player via the team's Twitter account (**@Saints**) and fans will be able to reply with questions.

On Monday, fans were able to submit questions for WR Courtney Roby.

Roby joined the Saints in 2008 after a stint with the Indianapolis Colts. The former Indiana Hoosier was drafted in the third-round by the Tennessee Titans in 2005 and spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals before going to Indianapolis. Since his arrival in New Orleans, Roby has been a major special teams contributor recording, 51 tackles and averaging 25.6 yards on 94 kickoff returns to rank fourth on the team's all-time list. After being voted as special teams captain by his teammates in 2011, Roby led the special teams unit with 13 tackles.

What are you expectations for the rest of camp and going in to the season?

"To continue to build. Work together on our craft as a team, all three phases, and get ready for a successful season. Our goal is to take it one game at a time and that starts with one practice at a time. I just want to do things right."

You have had a lot of success receiving so far this preseason, is that something you worked on a lot over the offseason or something that you have just gotten an opportunity to showcase?

"I always work on receiving as well as the special teams plays. I try to continue to work hard during the offseason and take advantage of every opportunity I am given. That was my focus."

How excited are you to get back to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome after playing the first two preseason games on the road?

"Very excited. We have the best fans in the league. Whenever we are in the dome, we feed off their energy. It is the greatest place to play so we are all excited to get back."

What is something about your job that the average NFL fan might not pick up on?

"Maybe, as a gunner, when you have a double-team, it is a fight. You are literally out there getting jumped by two dudes. It is a fight every time you step out there. Maybe the average NFL fan wouldn't pick up on that but it is probably one of the toughest job to have."

Talk about facing a different defense in training camp? What major differences have you noticed?

"They are flying around. They have been doing that the past couple of years but the scheme is a lot different. They are throwing a lot of different looks at us. Sometimes it can be confusing. It is all about going back and watching the film and making the corrections. They are doing a good job with the scouting things. This is going to be a good defense this year."

Talk about the special teams aspect of the game. What are your thoughts about special teams players being under-appreciated?

"Special teams sets the tempo. Beginning of the game, beginning of the half, it is a tempo setter. You start a game with kickoff and kickoff return and that sets the tempo for the game and for the half. It is very, very important. It is just as important as offense or defense. We all carry each other. There is one common goal and that is to win so it is all about being a compliment to each other."

Do any you have any particular game checked off on your calendar?

"The next game. I am trying to go out there and prepare and take it one game at a time."

What the meanings behind your tattoos?

"I have a lot of tattoos. I have my favorite bible scripture which is Philippians 4:13: 'I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.' I have a Super Bowl Vince Lombardi Trophy. Within the Super Bowl trophy, I have 'A man's heart plans his way, but the Lord directs his path.' The reason I got that is because I have been with a couple of teams. It means continuing to work and continuing to stay faithful with your craft and your spiritual walk. It got me to a Super Bowl. I have my daughter's foot-print. My sleeve on my left arm is a guardian angel and it has three doves surrounding it. The three doves are for my three siblings. I always got tattoos that meant something to me. I have angel wings on my chest and above it says 'Faithful in prayer.' I pray a lot. All of my tattoos are meaningful."

When you are not working, what do you like to do in New Orleans?

"I try to go out to different restaurants. I try to get some of the New Orleans flavor. The food here is amazing. I try to do that. I go to the movies a lot. I just try to do different things to try to take my mind off of things and just relax."

Do you have a favorite movie that you have seen recently?

"That Batman movie is really good. I really like that."

