Southern wide receiver August Pitre seeking to accomplish both of his dreams

The attention Pitre drew at the combine, which has a different selection committee as the game, helped get him back here according to Williams.

"He got hurt a couple times during the season, so he didn't play a lot so we didn't get a chance to see him as much," Williams said. "But he showed what he can do so I thought it was important that we got him into this game."

Pitre grabbed 28 receptions for 565 yards and five touchdowns in his 13 games over two seasons at Southern. The wide receiver transferred to Southern after spending two seasons and a redshirt year at Rice University where he had 48 receptions for 638 yards and five touchdowns.

Pitre said he transferred to Southern in part to be closer to his home of Opelousas.

Growing up, Pitre said he took inspiration from some former New Orleans Saints as a child when he attended a camp hosted by Devery Henderson who also brought fellow Saint Robert Meacham along with him.

"Seeing those guys move, man they looked like superheroes to us, being that young," Pitre said. "I've always played receiver, corner. I've always been a skill player. Definitely having big eyes, it just gave you those dreams, aspirations."

Pitre said seeing Henderson, who is also from Opelousas and went to the school with Pitre's mother, catching passes in Super Bowl XLIV for the Saints made him feel like he could do it too.

The 6-foot-2, 181-pound wide receiver has not stopped impressing people at the HBCU Legacy Bowl since he has hit the practice field with Team Robinson.

"Just in watching him moving him around, I was saying to myself he's kind of got a pogo stick thing going, got a nice little bounce to himself, when I see him catch balls underneath and turn upfield and got a little burst to him, little explosion," NFL Network analyst Charles Davis said. "He's got the good look to him so I'm eager to watch him play."

The longtime NFL analyst said Pitre's intelligence should be a checkmark for scouts evaluating him.

"The more intelligence you have, the more book smarts you have, I think it's a positive," Davis said. "I think there's some old school guys like 'Yeah, if he's got all that going on he's not going to care about football.' I don't believe that at all. I think this is just another example. This kid's multi-tasking and able to dedicate himself to a lot of different things and able to do it pretty well."

Co-coach of Team Robinson Bubba McDowell from Prairie View A&M said Pitre has been doing a good job acclimating to the team.

"For someone who's just getting here, he's that dude man," McDowell said. "He's been doing really, really well."

Pitre is considering pursuing sports representation, corporate, and personal injury law as his future career paths in the legal profession.

Pitre said many players careers do not play football past high school so he's cherished the opportunities he has had.

"If this my last game, I'm just thankful to have made it this far and got my education, got my bachelor's degree and started to work on a JD," he said. "So, I definitely feel blessed."

This week at least though, he will work to pursue the NFL.