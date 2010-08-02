August 2 Morning Practice Notes

The Saints got back to two-a-day practice sessions Monday starting at 8:50 a.m. in front of 1,908 fans with a heat index of 117 degrees and temperature of 96 degrees.
The Saints will be inside this afternoon beginning at 4:20 and the session is closed to the public.
Practice Change
- Head coach Sean Paytonannounced after practice that Tuesday's practice is now scheduled for 8:50 a.m. as opposed to 3:20 p.m. It will be held outside and is open to the public. "We are just trying to put a little distance between the full padded practice we had," said Payton. "For instance, last night and then this morning. Then on the B schedule, if I move that practice in the AM, there will be 18 hours between when we practice again rather than a shorter period of time. We are just trying to optimize the amount of time they have between a full padded practice. The schedule will just completely flip. What we did in the P.M. we'll do in the A.M. And then in the P.M., they'll lift weights, they'll meet, we'll do a little walkthrough."
Commissioner Visits
* *
- The Saints were greeted by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell this afternoon at the team hotel.
O-Line Honored
- Following practice, the Benson family, head coach Sean Paytonand QB Drew Breespresented the Saints offensive line with the first Madden Most Most Valuable Protectors Award. The award recognizes the NFL's top offensive line, based on 2009 regular season performance.
Madden Cover Man Delivers
* *
- Along with presenting his offensive line with the award, QB Drew Breespresented each of his protectors with a copy of EA Sports' Madden NFL 2011, which he serves as the cover man.
"I wouldn't have been on the cover if it wasn't for these guys," said Brees.
NFL Network In The House
NFL Network analyst and New Orleans native Marshall Faulkattended practice morning. He and the NFL crew are shooting a piece that will air at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Total Access.
Brees' Speed
- QB Drew Brees demonstrated his speed during team drills when he scrambled to the left sideline untouched for about 15 yards and finished with a nice juke.
Simon Shines
- WR Matt Simonhad an impressive leaping catch along the left sideline towards the end of practice.
Brees and Roby Continue to Connect
- QB Drew Breesand WR Courtney Roby continue to show nice chemistry. They connected on a number of passes Monday including one that went for a 30-yard touchdown
Colston Expected to Return
- Head Coach Sean Paytonsaid he expects WR Marques Colston to return to practice Tuesday after being on the Active Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.
Shockey and Wilkerson Sit
- TE Jeremy Shockeysat out of practice for the second straight day. Coach Sean Paytonsaid after practice that the six-foot-five tight end is dealing with "soreness" in his knee and will be back in two days.
- Payton also said DL Jimmy Wilkerson sat out of practice today for treatment.
Sharper going to T.V.?
- Head coach Sean Paytonjoked with the NFL Network's Marshall Faulkabout adding 14-year veteran S Darren Sharperas an analyst while he is on the PUP list. "Marshall why don't you bring Darren up there in the booth with you," joked Payton. "He already has one foot in the TV door anyway."
- Sharper laughed and declined the offer saying he had "unfinished business" with the Saints.
Update on Tennant
- Head coach Sean Paytonsaid C Matt Tennantshould be back by Monday. Payton said he would visit with Tenant* *when he returns and "get him up to speed. Tenant was excused from practice this week after his mother passed away.