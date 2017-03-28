Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Around the League: NFL Owners Pass Several Rules Changes

The most notable update was a revamp to the video replay for officiating.

Mar 28, 2017 at 10:43 AM
032817_officials_CP.jpg

Below is an exerpt from Tuesday's AP article from Day 2 of the NFL owners meeting:*

One day after approving the Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas, NFL owners got busy passing several rules changes and adopting resolutions they believe will speed the game and enhance player safety.

Most notable Tuesday was the change in handling officiating of video replays. Referees will now watch replays on the field using tablets, eliminating "going under the hood" to the watch on television monitors.

League officiating chief Dean Blandino and his staff in New York will make the final decisions on those calls, with input from the referee, who in the past was the ultimate arbiter after consulting with league headquarters.

Also at the league meetings owners extended bringing touchbacks out to the 25-yard line for another year; eliminating "leapers" trying to block field goals or extra points; added protections for defenseless receivers running their routes; and made permanent the rule disqualifying a player who is penalized twice in a game for specific unsportsmanlike conduct fouls.

READ MORE

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Alvin Kamara-fueled touchdown drive helped give New Orleans Saints control in victory over Jets | Turning Point of the Game from Week 14

Kamara accounted for 48 of the 54 yards on the drive
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Dec. 13

Saints defeated the Jets 30-9 on Sunday, Dec. 12
news

Saints Morning Break for Monday, Dec. 13

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

New Orleans Saints ride balance to victory over New York Jets

Offense, defense and special teams all provide bright spots
Advertising