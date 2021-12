AP Names All-Pro Squad; Sharer and Evans Named to First Team

<span>The honors continue to roll in for the NFC South division champion New Orleans Saints.

Two Saints players were named first-team All-Pros -- guard Jahri Evans and safety Darren Sharper. Sharper was a near-unanimous choice with 46 votes. Evans finished second among guards with 28 votes. QB Drew Brees was named to the second team, a spot behind New Orleans native Peyton Manning and the son of former Saints great Archie Manning.

Middle linebacker Jonathan Vilma and offensive tackle Jon Stionchcomb just missed the second team. They both finished fifth in the voting at their respective positions.

Here's the complete list of All-Pro teams:

OFFENSE

Quarterback--Peyton Manning, Indianapolis.

Running Backs--Chris Johnson, Tennessee; Adrian Peterson, Minnesota.

Fullback--Leonard Weaver, Philadelphia.

Tight End--Dallas Clark, Indianapolis.

Wide Receivers--Andre Johnson, Houston; Wes Welker, New England.

Tackles--Ryan Clady, Denver; Joe Thomas, Cleveland.

Guards--Steve Hutchinson, Minnesota; Jahri Evans, New Orleans.

Center--Nick Mangold, New York Jets.

Placekicker--Nate Kaeding, San Diego.

Kick Returner--Joshua Cribbs, Cleveland.

DEFENSE

Ends--Jared Allen, Minnesota; Dwight Freeney, Indianapolis.

Tackles--Jay Ratliff, Dallas; Kevin Williams, Minnesota.

Outside Linebackers--Elvis Dumervil, Denver; DeMarcus Ware, Dallas.

Inside Linebacker--Patrick Willis, San Francisco; Ray Lewis, Baltimore.

Cornerbacks--Charles Woodson, Green Bay; Darrelle Revis, New York Jets.

Safeties--Darren Sharper, New Orleans; Adrian Wilson, Arizona.

Punter--Shane Lechler, Oakland.

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback--Drew Brees, New Orleans.

Running Backs--Ray Rice, Baltimore; Steven Jackson, St. Louis.

Fullback--Le'Ron McClain, Baltimore.

Tight End--Antonio Gates, San Diego.

Wide Receivers--Reggie Wayne, Indianapolis; Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona.

Tackles--Michael Roos, Tennessee; Jake Lond, Miami.

Guards--Logan Mankins, New England; Kris Dielman, San Diego.

Center --Andre Gurode, Dallas.

Placekicker--David Akers, Philadelphia.

Kick Returner--DeSean Jackson, Philadelphia.