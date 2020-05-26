Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Tuesday, May 26, 2020 04:34 PM

Anthony Chickillo looking to add value to New Orleans Saints at linebacker, on special teams

'It's a winning organization. I wanted to be a part of a winning organization'

Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

New Orleans Saints fans didn't know that in games against Pittsburgh in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, during the 2016 preseason or 2018 regular season, they'd had a glimpse of the future.

Neither did then-Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo .

But Chickillo does have that bit of familiarity working for him now that he has agreed to terms with the Saints, as well as a familiarity with what he believes the Saints will be asking him to do on defense as a pass rusher.

"In Pittsburgh, I was rushing out of a three-point stance really whenever we ran our nickel package," Chickillo said. "So I got to do it a whole bunch. When we played New Orleans in the preseason, I was rushing out of a three-point stance in the Superdome and when we played in the regular season, I was rushing out of a three-point stance. So I'm sure the coaches saw that I was able to do that."

Chickillo, a sixth-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2015 out of Miami, played 65 games (nine starts) with the Steelers. He totaled 7.5 sacks, three passes defensed, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 89 tackles.

He also was a key contributor on special teams with 29 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt recovered for a touchdown, and is expected to add value to the Saints' special team units.

"Really lucky to have been with Danny Smith, my special team coach the past five years in Pittsburgh," Chickillo said. "Taught me the ins and outs of special teams and I feel like I'm going to be able to take that knowledge that I learned there and bring it to New Orleans."

Chickillo said agreeing to terms with New Orleans was an easy decision, because it takes him from one successful franchise to another.

"It's a winning organization," he said. "I wanted to be a part of a winning organization and I was lucky to be in Pittsburgh the last five years. I feel like I'm coming from a winning culture, so I feel like I'm going to fit in well with the locker room.

"It's going to be different playing in a 4-3 (defense). In Pittsburgh, I got used to a 3-4 but in college, I played with my hand down in a lot of different positions. I think I'll be a good fit for the team."

He didn't need to make an in-person visit to determine where he next wanted to play.

"It feels right," Chickillo said. "It definitely feels right. I feel like I needed a change of scenery, and I'm excited for the future. I can't control what's happened in the past; I'm excited for the future. I'm ready to get down there and get to work."

Related Content

New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen sharpening details
news

New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen sharpening details

'How are we going to do these things better? And how are we going to teach these things better?'
New Orleans Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis staying the course amid uncertainty
news

New Orleans Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis staying the course amid uncertainty

'We've got time yet'
New Orleans Saints defensive back Justin Hardee warms up before the start of a preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo )
news

New Orleans Saints defensive back Justin Hardee sets sights on entrepreneurship 

'I just told myself I wanted to be an off-the-field millionaire, just without ball'
Austin Carr re-signs with New Orleans Saints to complete hectic five-week stretch
news

Austin Carr re-signs with New Orleans Saints to complete hectic five-week stretch

'I wouldn't sign with the Saints if I didn't think they had effective, impactful role for me'
With the 240th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints traded up to select QB [Tommy Stevens](https://saints.pocket.nfl.com/#/wcm/custom/player/e5952aa5-705c-44d6-a97f-fac6f5aca461) out of Mississippi State.
news

New Orleans Saints envision Taysom Hill-like role for draft pick Tommy Stevens

Saints made trade to get into seventh round to pick Stevens
Transcript: Mickey Loomis pre-draft press conference - April 22, 2020
news

Transcript: Mickey Loomis pre-draft press conference - April 22, 2020

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President and General Manager Mickey Loomis spoke with media Wednesday
Jed Collins
news

Former New Orleans Saint Jed Collins leading with his mind these days

'I wanted to capture the opportunity to have a financial platform to start my life'
Cameron Tom again prepared to compete on offensive line for New Orleans Saints
news

Cameron Tom again prepared to compete on offensive line for New Orleans Saints

'It's a battle every year to make the team, especially for a guy like me'
New Orleans Saints defensive backs D.J. Swearinger, Saquan Hampton provide food for kids, health-care workers in fight against COVID-19
news

New Orleans Saints defensive backs D.J. Swearinger, Saquan Hampton provide food for kids, health-care workers in fight against COVID-19

'It's easy to give back when times are good, but when it's bad, that's when you can take strides and bring people together'
New Orleans Saints legend Tom Dempsey dies at 73
news

New Orleans Saints legend Tom Dempsey dies at 73

Kicker held record for longest field goal until it was broken in 2013
Versatile defensive back P.J. Williams agrees to return to New Orleans Saints
news

Versatile defensive back P.J. Williams agrees to return to New Orleans Saints

Played snaps at cornerback, nickel and safety last season

Advertising