Annual Saints Hall of Fame Reception/Auction is set for Sunday, May 20

The event will take place at the Saints Facility

Mar 15, 2012 at 03:45 AM

Golf Tournament Brochure

The Second Annual Saints Hall of Fame Reception/Auction is set for Sunday, May 20 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at the New Orleans Saints facility at 5800 Airline Drive in Metairie.

The event features food and drink from Pigeon Caterers and Impastato's Restaurant.

Coach Sean Payton and other members of the New Orleans Saints organization will be on hand.

There will be a live auction of 20 outstanding items, including many New Orleans Saints items, deluxe restaurant packages and an excellent golf package, among others.

The Lombardi Trophy from Super Bowl XLIV will be available for pictures and patrons will have an opportunity to tour part of the facility.

The cost is $50 per person.

The 21st Annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic is set for Monday, May 21 at 9 a.m. at Chateau Golf and Country Club, 3600 Chateau Blvd. in Kenner.

Coach Payton, several Saints coaches, many current Saints players, some Saints Hall of Fame inductees and other Saints alumni will be on hand participating.

You can enjoy a taste of New Orleans with a restaurant on every hole and an awards luncheon upstairs in the clubhouse following the event.

The cost is $1,200 for a foursome ($300 per person) or $1,500 for a group of five, including a Saints celebrity.

Check-in begins at 8 a.m.

Proceeds from both events benefit the non-profit Saints Hall of Fame Museum, located at Gate B on the Plaza Level of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Entries for both events are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information, call (504) 472-2192 or send an e-mail to kentrahan@aol.com.

