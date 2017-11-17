Alvin Kamara named Rookie of the Week

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was named Pepsi Rookie of the Week for Week 10. Fans voted for one of five players for the award.
Kamara rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown in the Saints victory over the Buffalo Bills.
After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January.
This is Pepsi's 16th year as the official soft drink sponsor of the NFL and the 15th year that Pepsi will present the NFL Rookie of the Week and NFL Rookie of the Year award.