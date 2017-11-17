Alvin Kamara named Rookie of the Week

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was named Pepsi Rookie of the Week for Week 10. Fans voted for one of five players for the award.

Kamara rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown in the Saints victory over the Buffalo Bills.

After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January.