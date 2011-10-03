Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

All Saints Night Galla and Saints Hall of Fame Induction Dinner Tickets Available

Oct 03, 2011 at 02:20 AM

The 12th Annual All Saints Night Gala is set for Friday night, November 4 at the Rivertown Exhibition Hall at 415 Williams Blvd. in Kenner from 6 pm - 10 pm.Catered by 20 restaurants, the event will be attended by New Orleans Saints alumni. The cost is $50 per person.

The 24th Annual Saints Hall of Fame Induction Dinner, honoring former New Orleans Saints safety Sammy Knight and long-time New Orleans broadcaster Bruce Miller, is set for Saturday night, November 5 in the Bienville Room (Club Level) of the Louisiana Superdome at 7 pm. Parking is free in Garage 6 and the entrance is at Gate A, ground level. The cost is $75 per person or $750 per table of 10.    

If you have any questions, feel free to call the Saints Hall of Fame Museum at (504) 309-1004 ext. 209. Thank you for your support of the New Orleans Saints and the Saints Hall of Fame Museum!

Order All Saints Night Gala tickets directly here.

Order Hall of Fame Introduction Dinner tickets directly here.

Please send yours in immediately to ensure your place at two great events!

