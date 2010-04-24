Al Woods Overview

The New Orleans Saints began day three by moving up in the fourth round in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals at number 130 and selected Al Woods, a defensive tackle out of Louisiana State University.

The 6-3, 309 pound Woods was a one-year starter for the Tigers and has good size and strength. He is an effective player between the tackles when he plays with good pad level. He has strong hands when he utilizes them to jolt and restrict interior running lanes. He can be an effective bull rusher to push the pocket but needs to expand his pass-rush package with more counter moves. Woods has the size, strength and enough athleticism to be an effective run defender at the pro level and gives the Saints a big, big body inside.

"We liked him and were getting concerned that he wasn't going to be there when we picked," said Mickey Loomis, the Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager. "We think he has the chance to come in here and compete and add depth to our defensive line. He has good athletic ability and we think that this opportunity he has is something he takes seriously."

Below is an overview of Woods' college and high school career.

AL WOODS

Defensive Tackle

LSU

6-4-311

Elton, Louisiana

Elton High School

OVERVIEW

One of the top prep defensive tackle prospects in the country coming out of high school, Woods moved into the starting lineup as a senior, opening up all 13 games, recording 33 tackles, including 5.5 for a loss.

Woods attended Elton High School, where he was named an All-American as a senior by Parade Magazine, USA Today and Reebok

In his four-year college career, Woods finished with 73 tackles, including eight stops for a loss, also adding 3.5 sacks, as he also was a key contributor to LSU's 2007 National Championship squad.

CAREER NOTES

Played in 41 games, starting 16 times...Finished career with 73 tackles (35 solo)...Had 8.0 tackles for losses and 3.5 sacks...Started all 13 games as a senior for LSU in 2009.

2009 SEASON

Shed close to 15 pounds during the summer to enhance his quickness and stamina...Started all 13 games for the Tigers in 2009, recording 33 tackles, 5.5 tackles for losses and one sack...Matched his career high with five tackles against Mississippi State, including a career-high 1.5 tackles for loss and a pass breakup...Opened the campaign with a season-high four solo tackles against Washington...At Ole Miss, recorded his first career blocked field goal that was returned for a touchdown by Patrick Peterson ... Finished the Ole Miss game with two tackles, one tackle for loss and one blocked field goal attempt ... Had four tackles, one sack and one PBU against Louisiana Tech.

2008 SEASON

Played in 10 games with starts against North Texas and Tulane...Tallied 11 tackles on the season ... Earned the first start of his career versus North Texas and responded with a pair of tackles...Finished with one tackle against Alabama...Had two tackles against Tulane...Made one tackle against Georgia...Had two tackles apiece in games against Mississippi State and Appalachian State.

2007 SEASON

One of the top backup defensive linemen on the squad and in the SEC...Played in 12 of the Tigers' 14 games, including the BCS National Championship Game...Finished the year with 22 tackles – 13 solo and nine assisted – with two sacks for a loss of 15 yards...His three fumble recoveries tied for the SEC lead with South Carolina's Eric Norwood...Added one quarterback hurry...Earned his first career start against Tulane, getting the nod at right tackle...Finished the game with two tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery...Registered a career-high five tackles in the win over Louisiana Tech...Had four stops versus Tennessee in the SEC Championship Game.

2006 SEASON

A top prospect out of high school, he played in six games, including the Allstate Sugar Bowl, as a true freshman...Credited with seven tackles on the season...Was in on a career-high three stops and a sack against Kentucky...Also had three stops against Louisiana-Lafayette.

HIGH SCHOOL

Rated amongst the top defensive tackle prospects in the country by every major recruiting publication ... A consensus Top 100 player in the country...Earned All-America honors as a senior by Parade Magazine, USA Today and Reebok...Represented the state of Louisiana in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl...Finished an outstanding high school career in 2005 with 109 tackles and 12 tackles for loss in his senior season...Had 100 tackles and 11 tackles for loss as a junior...Received first-team all-state and all-district honors his last two seasons...Also played on the offensive line during his senior season...Ranked as the top prospect in the state of Louisiana by Tigerbait.com and as the nation's 15th-best recruit by ESPN.com...Named to Tom Lemming's 2005 All-America team, the FSN South's Countdown to Signing Day "All-South" second-team, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Super Southern 100, the Baton Rouge Advocate Super Dozen, the Mobile Register Super Southeast 120 and the New Orleans Times-Picayune Top 16 Blue-Chip list...Coached by Brett Fuselier.

PERSONAL