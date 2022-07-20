Al Nastasi Jr., member of New Orleans Saints chain crew, dies at 80

Saints wide receiver/kickoff returner/special teams gunner Courtney Roby sprinted down the field, looking to make a special teams play against the Cleveland Browns on October 24, 2010. He was shoved out of bounds, colliding head on with Al Nastasi Jr., a member of the Saints chain crew. Nastasi was carted off the field on a stretcher and taken to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a concussion.

After an accident like that, most people would take a step away from the sidelines. Nastasi wasn't like most people. Shortly after recovering, he was back on the Caesars Superdome turf.

"Football is a sport, but life is precious," Roby said after the collision.

Nastasi, who spent more than 40 years on the chain crew, passed away on July 11 at 80 years old after a battle with cancer.

Nastasi worked the sidelines of the Superdome and Tulane Stadium for over four decades, working multiple Super Bowls. He received the Joe Giamelli Fleur de Lis Award in 2014, which is given each year to a member of the New Orleans Saints who has contributed to the betterment of the organization and supported the franchise. Originally, the award was going to honor only Tony Piazza, who served on the chain gang with Nastasi, but Piazza made sure his co-worker and friend received the recognition he deserved.

"It was a good thing, well deserved," said Ronnie Kornick, a member of the chain crew with Nastasi and the current head of the group. "The guy put in his time, paid his dues and he was recognized for it."

Nastasi began his role as a chain crew member in 1968. Piazza said he paid attention to every minute detail, calling him very thorough. The group was close knit from the start, often carpooling to the games together on Sundays and stay late while the fans filed out of either Tulane Stadium or the Superdome.

"Al was always fun to be around," Kornick said. "Whenever he walked into our little locker room, he always had something funny to say about what was going on in sports. He loved his sports. He was like a sports encyclopedia."