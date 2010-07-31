Afternoon Practice Update

4:20 p.m. - Practice 4
* *
The Saints wrapped up their second day of training camp the same way they did day one with their morning practice outside and the afternoon practice in the indoor facility.
The Saints will only have one practice on Sunday, which will take place at 4:20 p.m. outside and open to the public.
Running Show
- Lynell Hamilton demonstrated his rugged running style when he broke through the middle of the line before being popped by DB Chip Vaughn.
- Head coach Sean Payton said Hamilton established himself last year as a running back and special teams player and would be a "tough out for anybody." Payton said Hamilton, P.J. Hill and Chris Ivory would get a good look and noted the trio, and Pierre Thomas, can relate to each other. "It's an interesting position," said Payton. "When you look at the five halfbacks, four of those guys were undrafted free agents. All of those guys have had to earn everything they're going to get. I'm anxious to watch P.J., Ivory and some of those other guys compete. Lynell's got that experience. His ability to play in the kicking game as well is a huge plus."
- Reggie Bush had the run of the afternoon when he broke free on the sideline after he juked his way through the secondary.
PUP Update
- Sean Paytongave an update on the four players listed on the active physically unable to perform list - S Darren Sharper, WR Robert Meachem, WR Marques Colston, LB Clint Ingram."The two you're going to see quickest are (Marques) Colston and (Clint) Ingram. You're going to see Darren (Sharper) and Robert (Meachem) taking a little longer."
Brees-Henderson TD
- Near the end of the team drills, Drew Breeslofted a ball 30 downfield to Devery Hendersonwho caught it with ease for a touchdown. .
Pressley Sits
- DL DeMario Pressleysat out his third straight practice due to back spasms.