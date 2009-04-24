Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

A Very Special Prom Night

Apr 24, 2009 at 05:30 AM
a-very-special-prom-night-72dc1.jpg 
    <span style="">

It is prom season in New Orleans and this year Saints OT Zach Strief and his wife Mandy didn't miss out on the fun. The Strief's attended the Jefferson Parish Parks and Recreation Mentally and Physically Challenged Spring Prom. The annual event was held at the Four Columns in Harvey, Louisiana.

As the Guests of Honor, Zach addressed the crowd and they presented the trophies to the prom court and crowned the 2009 Spring Prom King and Queen.

"This prom is the social event of the year for the mentally and physically challenged community" said Rebelee Luke, Supervisor of Special Programs for the Jefferson Parish Department of Parks & Recreation "It is a magical night and it made it even more special having Zach and Mandy join us."

"I never got to attend my prom with my wife so we made this our prom night" said Zach, "It was a special night on many levels and I was just honored to be a part of this wonderful event."

EA971552F87A48AA9982CF030BC54A8C.jpg

Prom Court:

Court was selected by participants attending the JPRD Sunshine Programs.

Maid Chrissy LeBlanc

Duke Chris Thorton

Maid Dee Dee Gautreaux

Duke Keith Ballew

Maid Michele Adams

Duke Troy Tuschl

Maid Jan Alario

Duke Brent Konecni

Maid Melinda Gennaro

Duke Edward Brown

Maid Jeanne Burns

Duke Stephen Holloway

Maid Lorraine Nixon

Duke Freddie LeBoeuf

Maid Monica Palisi

Duke Allen Jambon

Maid Cathy Matthews

Duke Garron Gregg

Maid Kyle Armstrong

Duke Neal Waguespack

Maid Kim Tran

Duke Stephen Wellmeyer

r

54B0455E6D1A4057B7B9150AB033D716.jpg

2009 King and Queen.

King Keith Ballew

Queen Dee Dee Ballew

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jameis Winston, Cam Jordan and the Saints team up to help Louisiana

FORNOLA pledge will build back communities affected by Hurricane Ida
news

New Orleans Saints host Blue Cross Foundation's Angel Award recipients during 2021 season 

Nine honorees awarded for improving the lives of Louisiana's young people
news

New Orleans Saints, NFL FLAG Regional Football Tournament set for October 30

NFL FLAG to donate 100% of registration fees to Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund
news

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund focus donations on hard hit areas

Gayle Benson: "We must rely on those on the frontlines in these communities to let us know in real time what they need"
news

Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund collaborates with Greater New Orleans Foundation for emergency matching grants to local nonprofits for Hurricane Ida relief

Renewal Fund also donates $500,000 to Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans and World Central Kitchen
news

Following initial Gayle Benson donation to Hurricane Ida relief, NFL family steps up to support

Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, and the National Football League Foundation have all donated $1 million each
news

Statement from Gayle Benson and the New Orleans Saints regarding Hurricane Ida

Saints owner makes initial $1 million donation toward Gulf Coast Renewal Fund
news

Luke Siegel, a New Orleans Saints fan befriended by former quarterback Drew Brees following a serious accident, has died

Family announces 15-year-old died after battling Covid pneumonia
news

Oak Grove's Ryan Gregory named Saints 2020-21 High School Coach of the Year nominee

Oak Grove High School's football program will receive a $1,500 donation
news

New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead makes use of All-Pro characteristics off the field, too

Partnership with Scholars brings first location to New Orleans: 'I just go with the things I'm passionate about'
news

NFL Foundation Grassroots Program accepting grant proposals through June 30

Non-profit community-based organizations can apply grant toward capital improvement projects
news

Saints legend Michael Lewis teams up with USA Football for 'Summer Blitz' event in New Orleans

Registration for the June 12th event is free and open now
Advertising