A Very Special Prom Night

It is prom season in New Orleans and this year Saints OT Zach Strief and his wife Mandy didn't miss out on the fun. The Strief's attended the Jefferson Parish Parks and Recreation Mentally and Physically Challenged Spring Prom. The annual event was held at the Four Columns in Harvey, Louisiana.

As the Guests of Honor, Zach addressed the crowd and they presented the trophies to the prom court and crowned the 2009 Spring Prom King and Queen.

"This prom is the social event of the year for the mentally and physically challenged community" said Rebelee Luke, Supervisor of Special Programs for the Jefferson Parish Department of Parks & Recreation "It is a magical night and it made it even more special having Zach and Mandy join us."