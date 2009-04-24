A Very Special Prom Night

<span style="">
It is prom season in New Orleans and this year Saints OT Zach Strief and his wife Mandy didn't miss out on the fun. The Strief's attended the Jefferson Parish Parks and Recreation Mentally and Physically Challenged Spring Prom. The annual event was held at the Four Columns in Harvey, Louisiana.
As the Guests of Honor, Zach addressed the crowd and they presented the trophies to the prom court and crowned the 2009 Spring Prom King and Queen.
"This prom is the social event of the year for the mentally and physically challenged community" said Rebelee Luke, Supervisor of Special Programs for the Jefferson Parish Department of Parks & Recreation "It is a magical night and it made it even more special having Zach and Mandy join us."
"I never got to attend my prom with my wife so we made this our prom night" said Zach, "It was a special night on many levels and I was just honored to be a part of this wonderful event."
Prom Court:
Court was selected by participants attending the JPRD Sunshine Programs.
Maid Chrissy LeBlanc
Duke Chris Thorton
Maid Dee Dee Gautreaux
Duke Keith Ballew
Maid Michele Adams
Duke Troy Tuschl
Maid Jan Alario
Duke Brent Konecni
Maid Melinda Gennaro
Duke Edward Brown
Maid Jeanne Burns
Duke Stephen Holloway
Maid Lorraine Nixon
Duke Freddie LeBoeuf
Maid Monica Palisi
Duke Allen Jambon
Maid Cathy Matthews
Duke Garron Gregg
Maid Kyle Armstrong
Duke Neal Waguespack
Maid Kim Tran
Duke Stephen Wellmeyer
r
2009 King and Queen.
King Keith Ballew
Queen Dee Dee Ballew